JMJ_VPrincipal_RGB

MIAMI  |  Some 20,000 U.S. youth and young adults — including some from the Archdiocese of Miami — are projected to travel to Europe for the 2023 edition of World Youth Day.

The event is set for the first week of August in Lisbon, Portugal, following a one-year postponement due to the pandemic.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.