MIAMI  |  A new film entitled “Slaves and Kings” (in Spanish, Esclavos y Reyes) tells the story of the founder of the Claretian Missionaries. There will be showings in South Florida for two days: Aug. 22 in English and Aug. 23 in Spanish.

The Spanish production tells the life of St. Anthony Mary Claret, 19th century archbishop of Santiago de Cuba, writer, editor, missionary, and confessor to Spain’s Queen Isabella II.

