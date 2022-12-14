MIA Ermita 2

Archbishop Thomas Wenski, left, presides at the Mass celebrating the 50th jubilee of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Charity, also known as “la Ermita,” Dec. 2, 2022. Concelebrating the Mass were Archbishop Dionisio García Ibáñez of Santiago de Cuba, center, and Father Juan Rumín Domínguez, former rector of the shrine.

MIAMI  |  With a Mass presided by Archbishop Thomas Wenski, the National Shrine of Our Lady of Charity, also known as “la Ermita,” kicked off a jubilee year marking the 50th anniversary of its consecration, a year of grace highlighted by Pope Francis’ granting of a plenary indulgence.

During a solemn ceremony 49 years ago, Dec. 2, 1973, the shrine was dedicated and blessed by Cardinal John Joseph Krol, then archbishop of Philadelphia and president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. Also present were Miami’s first archbishop, Coleman F. Carroll; Bishop Eduardo Boza Masvidal, Havana’s auxiliary bishop who was living in exile in Venezuela; and a young priest, also an exile, Father Agustín Román.

