Catholic Legal Services' staff attorney Alberto Montequin, rear right, stands by as Yesenia, who lives in Miami, expresses her gratitude to Catholic Charities' Msgr. Bryan O. Walsh Children's Village where her son, Andy, rear left, spent 11 days before being reunited with her after crossing the border from Honduras. Also looking on is his stepfather, Manuel. Shelters throughout Florida such as the one run by Catholic Charities are in danger of being shut down by an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Archbishop Thomas Wenski joined business leaders, community leaders, immigration advocates and former Pedro Pans in a press conference asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to revoke an executive order that threatens to close down shelters that house unaccompanied minors in Florida after they are caught at the border by immigration authorities. The press conference took place Feb. 10, 2022 in the offices of the Pastoral Center of the Archdiocese of Miami.