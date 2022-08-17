MIA Serra Club

Serra Club members pose for a photo after their end-of-the-year membership meeting before the start of summer. With them, in back, is Father Matthew Gomez, archdiocesan director of vocations. The club won a $ 2,500 award this year for increasing membership to 94 members.
MIA Serra Vocations Chalice

The Vocations Prayer Chalice Program, pictured here, involves parish families — a different one each week — taking home a chalice at Sunday Mass, receiving a blessing from the priest, and then praying for vocations every day of that week as a family. Serra Club Miami is hoping every parish will participate.

MIAMI  |  The Serra Club of Miami has been awarded $2,500 for having the largest membership increase in clubs across the United States, and the largest percentage increase in membership.

“This is the third year that Serra Club International has had this membership contest,” said Peter Jude, immediate past president of the Serra Club. “The first year we had a total of six registered members. In the second year, we added 19 members. Then we grew from a small club to the large club category, and this year, our membership increased from 45 members to 94 members.”

