St. Mark students holding up flags to mark Patriots Day, this year leading up to the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Students at the Southwest Ranches school wore red, white, and blue accessories with their uniforms Sept. 8, 2021. They also celebrated a Mass attended by parents and grandparents who served or are currently serving in the military or as first responders and community service personnel. At the end of the Mass, the students joined in giving them a blessing and a chorus of “thank you.”
