Seminarian co-captains, from left, Gabriel Campos, Samuele D'Angelo and Deacon Gustavo Santos prepare to hoist their trophy. Archdiocesan seminarians defeated the priests 3-0 in the inaugural Archbishop's Cup soccer game.
Father Juan Carlos Salazar, administrator of St. Martha in Miami Shores, fights for the ball.

MIAMI GARDENS  |  The final score was 3-0. Youth beat experience. Speed beat guile. Miami’s seminarians defeated Miami’s priests to win the first Archbishop’s Cup.

But nearly 1,500 fans reveled in the excitement of watching a pretty good soccer game played by surprisingly talented amateurs who kept it close until midway through the second half. 

