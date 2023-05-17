Baby Bottle Campaign school winners

MIAMI  |  Archbishop Coleman Carroll High won again, as did Epiphany elementary; but the biggest winners were the archdiocese’s Pregnancy Help Centers, and the women they serve.

The 55 Catholic schools in the archdiocese who participated in the second annual Schoolwide Educational and Baby Bottle Campaign raised over $255,000 for the office’s Pregnancy Help Centers — about $35,000 more than last year.

