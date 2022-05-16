MARGATE | Parishioners of St. Vincent Parish, along with members of South Florida’s Brazilian Catholic community, are mourning the loss of their pastor, Scalabrinian Father Volmar Scaravelli, who died of a heart attack April 25, 2022.
Father Scaravelli, 69, had ministered to South Florida’s Brazilian community from 2008 to 2011, and had returned to serve as pastor of St. Vincent in August 2021. In January, he had marked 40 years of priesthood and 50 years in the Scalabrinian community.
The grandson of Italian immigrants, Father Scaravelli was born in Rondinha, Brazil, Sept. 28, 1952. He made his first vows with the Scalabrinians — formally known as the Missionaries of St. Charles —Jan. 30, 1972. He studied philosophy at the Jesuit University in Moema, Sao Paulo, and theology at the Theological Institute of Sao Paulo, affiliated with the University of San Anselm in Rome. He was ordained a priest Jan. 17, 1982.
The Scalabrinians are dedicated to the pastoral care of immigrants and refugees, so Father Scaravelli spent his first 20 years in ministry in Argentina, initially working with border immigrants in the areas surrounding Buenos Aires. In 1991, he was named executive secretary of the Episcopal Commission for the Pastoral Care of Migrants, and director of the Agency for the Protection of Refugees, in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
In that capacity, from 1997 to 2002, he worked closely with the archbishop of Buenos Aires, known then as Jorge Bergoglio and now as Pope Francis.
“Many times, he came to my house and preached at a retreat for our people,” Father Scaravelli told a Boston TV station around the time Francis was elected pope. “Every time he visited parishes in the suburban areas by bus, the bus was full with people and he went into the bus and went to work.”
In 1998, Father Scaravelli was elected Provincial Superior of the Scalabrinian priests. In 2002, he left Argentina and came to the U.S. to open a mission for Brazilian and Hispanic communities in Orlando, Florida. In 2005, he was transferred to Everett, Massachusetts, where he opened the Scalabrini Community Center. Its purpose is to be “an oasis of reception and hospitality to alleviate the daily suffering of migrants in (their) integration and adaptation process into American society.”
Father Scaravelli began his ministry in South Florida Sept. 1, 2008, when he was named administrator of Our Lady Aparecida in Hollywood, a mission for Brazilian Catholics. When that merged in October 2009 with St. Vincent in Margate, Father Scaravelli was named parochial vicar at St. Vincent.
He left South Florida in September 2011 to serve as pastor of St. Tarcisius Church in Framingham, Massachusetts. There he founded the Brazilian American Center (BRACE), a non-profit organization that provides services to immigrants in education, health, legal advice, sports, dance, arts, job placement and housing information.
He returned to South Florida last August as pastor of St. Vincent. Funeral services took place May 1 and 2 at St. Vincent.
