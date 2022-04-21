MIAMI | They came with rosaries and faith, to pray for peace in Ukraine and the conversion of Russia.
On the feast of the Annunciation, March 25, 2022, Miamians joined the whole world in a prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
“If we pray, there’s nothing to fear, because God controls everything,” said Carlota Castellon, who attended the ceremony with several other members of the Legion of Mary at St. Rose of Lima Parish in Miami Shores.
For over three hours, the faithful filled and spilled out of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Charity, lining up for confession, reciting the rosary, celebrating Mass and joining with Archbishop Thomas Wenski in praying the act of consecration that Pope Francis prayed at nearly the same time in Rome.
The event started with a penitential rite, followed by time for confession. As five priests scattered among the two indoor confessionals and three outdoor locations around the shrine, lines formed, of 20 to 30 people at each one. Inside the shrine, Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul and Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary led the recitation of the rosary and the chaplet of Divine Mercy, with musical interludes provided by the Coral Cubana (Cuban Chorale).
Archbishop Wenski explained the reason for making the consecration part of a penitential rite.
“Prayer is not trying to get God to move towards us, but to have us move towards God,” he said. “The prayer of consecration commits us to become peacemakers. The prayer of consecration commits us to be a reconciler and a reconciling community. The prayer of consecration commits us to be like Mary, who was full of grace and trusted completely in the will of God. If we do this, we will be the builders of peace.”
A few minutes before noon, the archbishop led the congregation in the prayer of consecration, switching between English and Spanish.
While the pope in Rome prayed before a borrowed statue of Our Lady of Fatima, the faithful in Miami prayed in front of a large crucifix sitting amid sunflowers and draped with a Ukrainian flag — an image that conveyed both the tragedy and the hope of the moment.
“The cities and villages of Ukraine have become the Calvary of the 21st century, where the Body of Christ suffers in the innocent victims of this unjust war,” Archbishop Wenski said in his homily. “And so today, it is fitting that cum Petro and sub Petro — with Peter and under Peter — the bishops of the world lead the faithful in entrusting to the Immaculate Heart of Mary our prayers for peace in Ukraine and the conversion of Russia.
“We storm heaven praying for peace in Russia and the Ukraine but also for peace in every corner of the world,” the archbishop continued. “We consecrate these two nations to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. And we are not unmindful of those nations near to us that suffer: among them Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua.”
Our Lady of Fatima had requested the consecration of Russia in 1917. St. Pius XII did it in 1942 and St. Paul VI in 1964. So did St. John Paul II in 1981, 1982 and 1984. But only the most recent one — done March 25, 1984, exactly 38 years ago — was done in union with all the world’s bishops. Some had credited that consecration for the fall of the Iron Curtain and the dissolution of the Soviet Union between 1988 and 1991, although Russia had not been mentioned explicitly in any of them. Both Ukraine and Russia were mentioned explicitly in the consecration led by Pope Francis.
Ada Trujillo, of St. Dominic Church in Miami, said it’s not that those previous consecrations didn’t work, but that “humanity forgets that we have to pray.”
“We came for Ukraine, because they have shown the whole world that if you want something, you can do it,” Trujillo said.
But she added that she also prays for Russia’s leader, Vladimir Putin, whose war of aggression has resulted in death, destruction and displacement for millions of Ukrainians. “He’s totally blind,” she said.
But prayer is powerful. “Peace in the world will come through Russia and Ukraine. Our Lady said so,” Trujillo said. “We can’t lose the faith. We have to have faith and we have to pray.”
Father Jose Espino, rector of the shrine, agreed. As he reminded the faithful at the conclusion of the event, Pope Francis had called not just for the worldwide consecration but for 24 hours of prayer for peace in Ukraine. “This is just the beginning. We need to constantly ask for peace.”
