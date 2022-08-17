MIA Bonopartis

Theresa Bonopartis, founder of Entering Canaan ministry, gives an overview of healing from abortion.

HOLLYWOOD  |  To serve those who are seeking healing and reconciliation after having an abortion, the Archdiocese of Miami’s Respect Life Ministry will be offering a new and improved post-abortion healing program, Entering Canaan.

Theresa Bonopartis, the program’s founder, traveled from New York in April to introduce Entering Canaan at a Post Abortion Healing Day of Training held at the Madonna Retreat Center in West Park. The group of 30 attendees included parish representatives, anyone who had previously been involved with post-abortion healing, as well as interested laity, deacons and mental health professionals.

