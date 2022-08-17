HOLLYWOOD | To serve those who are seeking healing and reconciliation after having an abortion, the Archdiocese of Miami’s Respect Life Ministry will be offering a new and improved post-abortion healing program, Entering Canaan.
Theresa Bonopartis, the program’s founder, traveled from New York in April to introduce Entering Canaan at a Post Abortion Healing Day of Training held at the Madonna Retreat Center in West Park. The group of 30 attendees included parish representatives, anyone who had previously been involved with post-abortion healing, as well as interested laity, deacons and mental health professionals.
Bonopartis’ presentation concentrated on how abortion affects people and who it affects. She shared how her own abortion at age 17 impacted her life, and how her healing led her to develop Entering Canaan under the banner of its patroness, Our Lady of Czestochowa.
“Our healing has nothing to do with ourselves and what we have done. It has everything to do with Jesus Christ and his love and what he has done,” Bonopartis said, emphasizing, “Abortion is something they have done, not who they are.”
According to the Guttmacher Institute, more than 63 million women in the United States have had an abortion since 1973 when abortion on demand was legalized.“In a society where the impact of abortion is denied and the feelings are invalidated, people use other means to deaden the pain, to forget or to punish themselves. The pain of abortion manifests in many ways,” Bonopartis said. “I think if we all really saw the impact of those 63 million abortions, we wouldn’t be able to bear it. I think it is impacting every aspect of society.”
“Everyone is bound to know someone who has had an abortion, someone who is grieving in silence,” Bonopartis added, asking, “Are they in your church?”
The hidden pain of abortion often manifests itself through drug and alcohol abuse, eating and sexual disorders, and workaholic behavior.
“Many women are aware they are overreacting but can’t explain the cause, sometimes leading them to conclude that they must be crazy. They have no idea that what is happening is a direct result of abortion,” Bonopartis said. “Once they can identify their personal abortion connectors, they can step back and examine their feelings before they react to situations.”
Entering Canaan is a component of Project Rachel, the U.S. Church’s ministry to those who have been involved in abortion. Project Rachel is a diocesan-based network of specially trained priests, religious, counselors, and laypersons who provide a team response to those suffering the aftermath of abortion. In addition to referring for sacramental reconciliation, the ministry provides an integrated network of services, including pastoral counseling, spiritual direction, support groups, retreats, and referrals to licensed mental health professionals.
Angela Curatalo, director of Respect Life Ministry for the archdiocese, distinguished Entering Canaan, which offers a continuum of care and begins with a one-day Prayer and Healing group retreat, from the Respect Life Ministry’s former post-abortion reconciliation and healing programs, which included a 12-week, one-on-one counseling program and/or Rachel’s Vineyard, a weekend retreat for post abortive women, attended mostly by women who already attended the one-on-one counseling program.
Both the old and the new program cater to those suffering the aftermath of an abortion and seeking forgiveness, healing, and an opportunity to be reconciled with God.
“We will continue to give one-on-one accompaniment, but it will not be the same as before,” Curatalo said.
She explained that there is still a dedicated line for assistance and those seeking help will have an opportunity to sit down and talk with respect life counselors “so we can assess their situation and help them discern the next steps in their healing process,” whether it be referrals to health professionals, priests, or other clergy for pastoral counseling.
“We will walk with her until she is ready to come to Days of Prayer and Healing,” Curatalo said. “Every instance of a client (man or woman) calling in is going to be different and we need to meet them where they are at. It’s all new and exciting.”
The first Day of Prayer and Healing is an introductory group retreat day to be held Sept. 10, for the English-speaking community and Sept. 24, for the Spanish-speaking.
A priest will be on hand all day for those who wish to receive the sacrament of reconciliation. The day will also include exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and an opportunity for adoration. Mental health professionals will be available too.
“Someone will give their testimony so women can connect and understand they are not alone from someone who has been on the other side of it and has gotten through to the other side with hope and healing,” Curatalo said.
Bonopartis said “Be Not Afraid” should be included in every Catholic parish’s bulletin. “There is not enough talk about the resources available,” she added. “People hear about how bad abortion is but every time you hear someone talk about abortion, we are leaving out something so important and that is to talk about the mercy of God. No matter what has happened in their life, that God’s mercy is there for them.”
