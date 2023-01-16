NATION
Administration permits first death penalty trial
NEW YORK | The terrorism trial of Sayfullo Saipov, who is accused of fatally striking eight people with a truck in New York City in 2017, began Jan. 9. The case marks the first federal death penalty case heard under President Joe Biden, who pledged as a presidential candidate to end the practice at the federal level. Saipov, who allegedly carried out the deadliest terror attack in New York since Sept. 11, 2001, faces charges eligible for the death penalty.
His lawyers requested in 2022 that Biden’s Justice Department withdraw a Trump administration directive to seek the death penalty in the case. However, Attorney General Merrick Garland denied the request, prompting the administration’s first federal death penalty trial despite the campaign pledge made by Biden, who is the nation’s second Catholic president.
Catholics oppose suggestion of prosecuting women over abortion pills
WASHINGTON | Days after the federal government signaled it would allow abortion pills to be distributed in states that have banned or restricted the procedure, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall indicated that women who undergo medication abortions in the state could still be subject to prosecution. The remarks prompted some pro-life leaders to renew their objections to lawmakers seeking to criminalize women who obtain an abortion as incompatible with their life-affirming mission. Alabama’s Human Life Protection Act criminalizes abortion providers but specifically states that women who undergo abortions are exempt from prosecution. But Marshall revealed Jan. 10 that women using abortion drugs could be prosecuted under a different state law that has been used to prosecute women for using illicit drugs during pregnancy. Catholic and other pro-life leaders have opposed such moves. A May 2022 pro-life coalition letter, in which the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-life Activities was represented, stated that “any measure seeking to criminalize or punish women is not pro-life and we stand firmly opposed to such efforts.”
Abortion pill rules challenge Catholics to reimagine pro-life outreach
WASHINGTON | Just six months after the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that abortion is not a constitutional right, America’s pro-life advocates and health care providers are preparing for another consequential shift following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s finalization of a rule change that significantly expands availability of the abortion pill mifepristone. While a prescription is still necessary, patients will be able to acquire Mifeprex — and its approved generic — at retail pharmacies.
Both Walgreens and CVS said they plan to offer mifepristone in states where it is legal.
The FDA’s rule changes are challenging pro-life advocates to rethink effective, lifesaving strategies — from creating pro-life health clinics to digital ads. Molly Sheahan, associate director of Life & Family Advocacy at the California Catholic Conference, noted that with abortion pills and the internet, “The frontier on the issue of abortion isn’t necessarily the abortion clinic — it’s the mobile phone.”
Bishops, clergy grateful for assault weapons ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. | Catholic clergy in Illinois are hailing that state’s newly enacted ban on assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and switches, which was signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker Jan. 10, months after the deadly Highland Park, Illinois, shooting that killed seven and wounded 36. The legislation comes amid a surge in U.S. assault rifle ownership, with the total number of such weapons in the country now estimated to top 24 million. The Illinois bishops said they recognized their state’s new law “will not solve all the challenges associated with mass shootings,” since “we live in a violent culture, mental health needs are many, and too many families are in crisis.” Yet the ban is still an important first step, said Father Michael Pfleger, pastor of St. Sabina Parish in Chicago, adding he hoped the legislation “will continue to have a ripple effect across the country.”
WORLD
Bishop charged with conspiracy will stand trial
MANAGUA, Nicaragua | A court ruled at a Jan. 10 hearing that a Nicaraguan bishop, who has been detained since August, will stand trial on the charges of spreading false information and conspiracy. Bishop Rolando Álvarez of Matagalpa, who has been accused of “conspiracy to undermine national integrity” and “to spread fake news” appeared wearing a white shirt and looking gaunt, according to a photo shared by the court in Managua.
A statement released by the court’s press office stated that “the initial hearing of the penal process where Rolando José Álvarez Lagos appeared as the accused took place” on that day. Bishop Álvarez has been a vocal critic of the Nicaraguan government and was put under (forceful) house arrest in August, an act widely criticized by human rights defenders worldwide.
The bishop was charged Dec. 13 — nearly four months after being detained without due process. He was assigned a public defender, told his trial date and was ordered to remain under house arrest.
Ukraine bishops say people ‘determined to fight on’
KHARKIV, Ukraine | A Catholic bishop in war-torn eastern Ukraine has said local people are determined to fight on, despite worsening conditions following Christmas and the start of the new year. Although they are shelled and shot at constantly, with casualties mounting on both sides, “people remain determined to fight on till victory.”
Meanwhile, the head of the Ukrainian Catholic Church, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of Kyiv-Halych, confirmed that Christmas had raised hopes for a “victorious New Year,” as Ukrainians “lived, fought and celebrated the Savior’s coming into the world.”
However, he added that Russia’s tactic had been to shell “places where citizens usually congregate, such as markets,” and said Soledar had already been wiped out, leaving “its surroundings covered with mountains of corpses.” Addressing diplomats accredited to the Holy See on Jan. 9, the pope said the Ukraine conflict, “with its wake of death and destruction,” offered “the closest and most recent example” of how a “third world war” was now taking place “in a globalized world.” Pope Francis urged that the “senseless conflict” end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.