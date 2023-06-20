MIAMI | Father Armando Tolosa, administrator of St. Catherine of Siena Church, had an “Ah-Ha!” moment while looking out his bedroom window in the church rectory in 2020.
“I saw people praying before the Virgin Mary statue in the area north of the rectory,” he said. “It was during the height of the COVID pandemic and the church was closed. I realized that a meditation garden would be a peaceful place for people to visit and find solace. Part of the field on the northwest corner of the church would be the perfect spot for the garden.”
So Father Tolosa himself designed a meditation garden and little by little went about creating it.
“The garden will commemorate people everywhere who died from COVID,” he said. “I wanted something good to come out of this time of distress.”
Because Father Tolosa will be leaving the Archdiocese of Miami at the end of June to serve in his native Colombia, the just completed meditation garden will take on additional meaning, as a legacy of his service at the Kendall parish. Father Tolosa was ordained in Miami in 2010 and has served as administrator at the church since June 2019.
The meditation garden’s creation began with the deteriorating Virgin Mary statue, which stood on a lime rock pedestal. It was repaired and placed on a stand in a new grotto which bears the words, “Do whatever he tells you,” in English and Spanish. A pond lies in front of the statue.
Landscaping around the grotto replicates a rosary. Steppingstones mark the prayers: Circular red stones represent a “Hail Mary,” diamond-shaped and square stones represent an “Our Father” and other prayers.
A short hedge circles the grotto and the rosary steppingstones. The path to the grotto has a short hedge shaped in its middle like a cross.
“A person can recite the rosary as they step on each stone,” Father Tolosa said.
Next came a statue of St. Joseph with baby Jesus, placed to the side of the grotto.
Then came a patio made of gray paver stones, bearing the Stations of the Cross on marble markers. It lies behind the grotto. White river rocks – representing the manna that fell in the desert – cover the ground around each marker.
“The patio, with its gray paver stones, represents the desert where Jesus fasted for 40 days and 40 nights,” Father Tolosa said.
The fountain in the center of the patio represents an oasis in the desert as well as the water that flowed from the rock when Moses tapped it.
A statue of the risen Jesus lies after the last station, which Father Tolosa views as the most important feature. Flowers around the statue bloom during Easter time.
Gregorian chants play over a sound system, and solar lights illuminate the garden’s paths at night. The trees and bushes placed on the patio give off a pleasant fragrance at night.
“We even have an occasional colorful peacock strolling through the nearby field,” joked Father Tolosa. “They are left over from a time when Janet Reno, President Clinton’s attorney general, kept them at her house next door.”
In February, Father Tolosa dedicated the meditation garden. The only thing missing were a plaque and St. Michael statue which were to be dedicated June 24, 2023, after Father Tolosa’s farewell Mass.
The plaque in the meditation garden will bear the words, in English and Spanish: “Those who sow with tears will reap with songs of joy” (Ps 126:5-6). This Meditation Garden invites us to contemplative silence and to encounter the Lord and it is dedicated to all the people who died during the Covid-19 pandemic and to their relatives. The vision of creating the ‘Meditation Garden’ was born in the heart of our pastor during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the churches closed their doors for 68 days. He could observe how parishioners came to pray at the feet of the Virgin Mary who was on a pedestal, and his inspiration was his conviction that during storms there are times of calm. The garden includes the grotto of the Virgin Mary, St. Joseph, the Risen Christ, St. Michael the Archangel, and the Stations of the Cross. Today, when we meditate on this holy ground, we can feel God’s presence and grace; we remember that He makes everything new, even during a crisis or challenging circumstances. St. Catherine of Siena, Ora pro nobis, Miami. June 2023.”
Correa noted that Father Tolosa is responsible for several projects that improved the parish grounds. On the south side of the church, he added a small meditation garden with a Sacred Heart statue in the middle. He had the dim lights in the parking lot replaced with LED lights. Landscape islands adorn the parking lot, and signs directing people to various church locations were placed around the church grounds. Recently, a large crucifix was placed near the rectory.
“He has been amazing,” Correa said.
She added that parishioners donated to the creation of the meditation garden, which cost about $80,000.
