View of the Virgin Mary grotto with rosary garden stepping stone sat the meditation garden created by parish administrator Father Armando Tolosa at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Miami.

 MARLENE QUARONI | FC
View of the 10th Station of the Cross, with the 12th station behind it, at the meditation garden created by parish administrator Father Armando Tolosa at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Miami.
Father Armando Tolosa, St. Catherine of Siena Church administrator, poses near one element of the meditation garden he created the Kendall church, June 8, 2023.

MIAMI | Father Armando Tolosa, administrator of St. Catherine of Siena Church, had an “Ah-Ha!” moment while looking out his bedroom window in the church rectory in 2020.

“I saw people praying before the Virgin Mary statue in the area north of the rectory,” he said. “It was during the height of the COVID pandemic and the church was closed. I realized that a meditation garden would be a peaceful place for people to visit and find solace. Part of the field on the northwest corner of the church would be the perfect spot for the garden.”

