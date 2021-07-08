Father Christopher Marino, rector of St. Mary Cathedral, is also chaplain for the City of Miami Fire Rescue. He has been "the presence of God" among the search and rescue teams working in the rubble since the first day of the Champlain Towers South collapse. Archbishop Thomas Wenski and Cardinal Sean O'Malley visited the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South the afternoon of July 2, 2021. They prayed at and blessed the site while also visiting, praying with and blessing the search and rescue crews who have been working 24/7 since the collapse.