In the aftermath of the northern section of the 12-story Champlain Towers South crumbled in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 24, 2021, the Catholic Charities staff of the Archdiocese of Miami were on location and developing a response strategy near the stunning wreckage. The partially collapsed beachfront high-rise apartment building is in Surfside, a popular location with a vibrant mix of South Americans, tourists, Orthodox Jews, Russians and others.
The official death toll in the condominium collapse rose to at least nine people, officials announced June 27, 2021, as rescue crews, including teams from Mexico and Israel, continued to search through the rubble. Click on the slideshow above to view the latest photos.
Speaking to the Florida Catholic by phone from the temporary reunification center for family, friends and displaced residents desperate for information, a senior director of community-based services for Catholic Charities said she arrived at the “ground zero” site Thursday afternoon.
“I have worked hurricanes, but nothing like this: It is just a look of sadness you see on everyone’s face. It is heartbreaking,” said Jackie Carrion. She said Catholic Charities is making temporary housing and material assistance available following the catastrophe.
Some of those missing are parishioners of St. Joseph Parish in Miami Beach. Its pastor, Father Juan Sosa, held a Mass for victims Friday morning, June 25. A eucharistic prayer and candlelight vigil was hosted there the following evening, June 26, by the parish youth ministry group. The evening included a walk through the neighborhood and close to the site of the Champlain Towers South partial collapse.
Catholic Charities of Miami has announced an appeal collecting financial contributions for those affected by the building collapse but is not accepting material donations of food or clothing. Click here to donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.