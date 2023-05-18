St. Jerome flooding

Father Joseph Maalouf, pastor of St. Jerome Parish, is seen in the flood waters in front of the church following the 1 in 1,000 rainstorm that hit Fort Lauderdale in April.

FORT LAUDERDALE  |  A deluge of April rain yielded an equal outpouring of community support for the flooded-out community of St. Jerome Church and School, with a number of Broward parishes and schools chipping in to help with everything from food to supplies for area residents.

On April 12, 2023, St. Jerome’s facilities were among those most affected by what meteorologists called a 1-in-1,000-year rain event. Several areas surrounding the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport received nearly 26 inches of rain, shutting it down for nearly two days. The hardest hit areas were the River Oaks and Edgewood neighborhoods, where St. Jerome is located.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.