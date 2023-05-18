Volunteers from St. Jerome Parish in Fort Lauderdale pose for a photo on April 22, 2023, while distributing relief items to people living near the parish who were affected by April 12, 2023 flooding in Broward County. From left, Aleida Mendoza, flood victim Carla Garza, Xiomara Petit, Vicky Sánchez, and Miriam Moradel.
Parishioners from St. Jerome Parish in Fort Lauderdale organized a distribution of food, immediate necessities, and clothing on April 22, 2023, in front of the church, for those drenched by the historic floods that affected Broward County on April 12. Although the parish was also badly affected by flooding that closed the church and parish school, parishioners, with the support of volunteers from other Broward parishes and Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami, helped an average of 200 people.
ROCIO GRANADOS | LVC
A Servpro worker cleans a doorjamb at St. Jerome Church, Fort Lauderdale, April 19, 2023, which was flooded during a rainstorm.
JIM DAVIS | FC
FORT LAUDERDALE | A deluge of April rain yielded an equal outpouring of community support for the flooded-out community of St. Jerome Church and School, with a number of Broward parishes and schools chipping in to help with everything from food to supplies for area residents.
On April 12, 2023, St. Jerome’s facilities were among those most affected by what meteorologists called a 1-in-1,000-year rain event. Several areas surrounding the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport received nearly 26 inches of rain, shutting it down for nearly two days. The hardest hit areas were the River Oaks and Edgewood neighborhoods, where St. Jerome is located.
Floodwater swamped the school and church buildings up to a foot deep, and the parking lot became a thigh-high lake. Online Mass was celebrated in the unaffected chapel until, after intensive cleaning and drying by a recovery company, the church was able to reopen April 22 for two baptisms and a Sunday vigil Mass.
Although the flooding occurred during the school’s Easter break, the damage was extensive enough to necessitate two weeks of online learning for students.
However, this outpouring of flood waters also brought about what St. Jerome School Principal Tara Marino called “the outpouring of the community” in love and support. That outpouring included the community of St. Jerome itself.
The weekend of April 22, in the midst of clearing debris and mitigating the flood damage to the church and school, St. Jerome parishioners organized an aid distribution for the victims in the neighborhoods surrounding the parish. With the support of several Broward County parishes — including St. Mark in Southwest Ranches, St. Katharine Drexel, in Weston, All Saints, in Sunrise, and Nativity, in Hollywood — volunteers distributed food, clothing and other immediate necessities such as blankets, sheets and toys.
The parish distribution also received help from the City of Fort Lauderdale, the police, the Orlando Knights of Columbus, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami and families who voluntarily brought their donations.
Catholic Charities handed out “40 Walmart cards, each for $250, for the purchase of food and clothing,” said Jackie Carrión, director of Community Services for the agency. In addition, they registered around 170 people to assess their needs and provide help later, and helped people fill out applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program, or SNAP.
The event helped around 200 families.
“We are trying to help and say, here we are affected, but we have come together to help, that is what we are doing,” said Evelyn Rodríguez, St. Jerome’s parish manager.
Meanwhile, Marino said the school’s faculty and staff responded with dedication and self-sacrifice. They worked hard to clean up the school and taught classes online. When on-campus learning restarted May 1, the community celebrated with an all-school Mass.
Also that Monday, St. Anthony School bought lunch from Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza for St. Jerome’s faculty and staff.
“Everyone enjoyed the pizza, salad, and wings!” the school posted on its Facebook page. “Thank you for the love and support and for making our first Monday back after the ‘Great Flood’ a bit brighter!”
St. Bonaventure School filled over 200 pencil pouches – one for each St. Jerome student – with school supplies, snacks, rosaries, and color-in prayer cards.
For Teacher Appreciation Week (May 8-12), Denise Aloma, principal of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, made her famous Aloma Cookies for all of St. Jerome’s faculty and staff.
The school community also pitched in. Photos posted on Facebook show the fifth-grade students helping to unpack and organize first-grade books.
Marino said school parents spearheaded a Stock the Lounge Campaign for teacher planning, donating snacks and food such as granola bars and noodles.
“Faculty and staff have been treated to lunches every day this week by the parents,” Marino said May 9. The school’s aftercare program also provided food for the teachers.
She thanked Jim Rigg, archdiocesan schools superintendent, and David Prada, senior director of the Building and Property Office, for their support.
“We just feel beyond blessed to be a part of the archdiocese family community where we truly are one body in Christ,” Marino said, referencing the archdiocese-wide theme for this school year. “We’ve received so many calls. All the principals and all the schools have been so supportive. All our schools not only talk the talk, but walk the walk.”
Rocío Granados of La Voz Católica and freelancer Jim Davis contributed to this story. Previous stories on the flooding at St. Jerome are posted on the archdiocesan website, miamiarch.org.
