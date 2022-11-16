MIA Vows Inigo 1977

Brother Iñigo Johnpaul Isla reads the Formula of Profession of first vows as a member of the male branch of the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary, Oct. 22, 2022. Behind him are his parents, Iñigo and Andrea Isla, and his younger brother, John Paul. Brother Iñigo is the first religious brother of the community.

DORAL  |  Mother Adela Galindo remembers 6-year-old Iñigo Isla “hanging from my habit” during a pilgrimage.

“And I thought it was a little dog,” she recalled. When she looked down and asked him why, he told her: “I always want to live hanging (on) to this habit.”

Brother Iñigo Johnpaul exits Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Doral at the conclusion of the Mass where he made his first vows as a member of the male branch of the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary, Oct. 22, 2022. Brother Iñigo is the first religious brother of the community. He is a graduate of St. Agnes Academy and Immaculata-La Salle High School in Miami
Brother Iñigo Johnpaul is congratulated by his sister, novice Andrea Isla, after professing first vows as a Servant of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary, Oct. 22, 2022. He is the first religious brother of the community. At left is their mother, Andrea Isla.
Brother Iñigo Johnpaul exchanges a loving glance with an emotional Mother Adela Galindo, foundress of the community, after professing first vows as a Servant of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary, Oct. 22, 2022. He is the first religious brother of the community.
Brother Iñigo Johnpaul shares a tender moment with his mother, Andrea Isla, after professing first vows as a Servant of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary, Oct. 22, 2022. He is the first religious brother of the community.

