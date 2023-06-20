San Isidro statues

Father Wilfredo Contreras, pastor of San Isidro Parish, talks about living holy lives during a Mass, May 28, 2023, where he dedicatded and blessed two new statues of beatified Father Michael McGivney and Carlo Acutis.

 LINDA REEVES | FC
San Isidro statues

Knight of Columbus Edgar Gomez climbs a ladder to unveil two statues of newly beatified Father Michael McGivney and Carlo Acutis, May 28, 2023, at San Isidro Church in Pompano Beach.
San Isidro statues

Don Barnett of the Edward A. O'Neil Assembly 1534 holds an image of Blessed Father Michael McGivney that he carries with him.
San Isidro statues

A statue of Blessed Carlo Acutis and Blessed Father Michael McGivney are now unveiled and positioned in a special location inside San Isidro Church in Pompano Beach after ceremonies May 28, 2023.

POMPANO BEACH  |  San Isidro Parish unveiled its new church art during Mass Pentecost Sunday, displaying not only two new statues but two new devotions to encourage religious fervor and build up the faith of young and old alike. 

“We hope that the statues will increase devotions in our community to Blessed Father Michael McGivney and Blessed Carlo Acutis,” said Edwar Aguilera, grand Knight of San Isidro’s Knights of Columbus Council 16980, who arrived early for the May 28, 2023, celebration. “We hope people will pray for their canonization.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.