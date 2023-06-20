POMPANO BEACH | San Isidro Parish unveiled its new church art during Mass Pentecost Sunday, displaying not only two new statues but two new devotions to encourage religious fervor and build up the faith of young and old alike.
“We hope that the statues will increase devotions in our community to Blessed Father Michael McGivney and Blessed Carlo Acutis,” said Edwar Aguilera, grand Knight of San Isidro’s Knights of Columbus Council 16980, who arrived early for the May 28, 2023, celebration. “We hope people will pray for their canonization.”
The two nearly 100-pound statues, made of resin, fiberglass and marble powder, depict Knights of Columbus founder Father McGivney and Blessed Carlo, a teen.
They were covered with red cloth when the Mass began, as San Isidro’s pastor, Father Wilfredo Contreras, processed to the altar with Knights of Columbus color corps, Edward A. O’Neil Assembly 1534.
After the coverings were removed, Father Contreras gave a presentation on the two role models deemed worthy by Pope Francis in 2020 of starting the journey toward sainthood in the Catholic Church.
The parish commissioned Jairo Arizandieta, a sculptor in Guatemala City, to create the statues. He depicted Father McGivney wearing black clerical clothes and white collar.
The priest served as pastor of St. Thomas Parish in the Archdiocese of Hartford, Connecticut, until his death at age 38, on the eve of the Assumption in 1890. The son of Irish immigrants, Father McGivney was known as a role model and outstanding witness of Christian solidarity and brotherly assistance.
“The image of Blessed Father Michael McGivney is important to our parish because we have a strong Spanish Knights of Columbus council that I helped found in 2018,” said Father Contreras, a member of the Knights of Columbus and a chaplain and faithful friar for the fourth degree.
“Father McGivney is my personal patron saint for my priesthood,” said Father Contreras, a native of the Dominican Republic ordained May 15, 2003. “I relate to him the most because of his work with immigrants.”
Father Contreras pointed out that Father McGivney was known for his social justice work, assisting immigrant families arriving in America to begin a better life.
“San Isidro is a mostly immigrant community hailing from many countries, often with no work and little resources,” Father Contreras said.
“Blessed Father Michael McGivney is my personal inspiration,” he added, and “the person I pray to” when tending to the spiritual and temporal needs of needy immigrant families.
The statue of Blessed Carlo shows a teen dressed in jeans and sneakers and carrying a backpack.
After the pieces were delivered, Father Contreras added a few special touches to the statue of the teenager, putting an old cellphone in one of his hands and rosary beads in the other.
Blessed Carlo is the first millennial to be beatified. From his home in Italy, he used technology to educate people everywhere about the miracles of the Eucharist recorded around the world. His work went viral and has helped spread devotion to the Eucharist even after he died of leukemia at the age of 15 in 2006. His stated motto is also inspiring people of all ages: “To always be close to Jesus, that’s my life plan.”
Blessed Carlo is the perfect patron of youth and was declared patron of the first year of the National Eucharistic Revival, a three-year campaign launched in 2022 by the U.S. bishops, who were presented with a first-class relic of Blessed Carlo by Church leaders in Italy.
“Our LifeTeen program has 45 active teens attending regularly, and our CCD (religious education) program has about 250 kids,” said Father Contreras. “We could easily have close to 400 kids, but we have limited meeting space in our parish since we don’t have a school.
“It is my hope that our children and teens, living in this confused world, can look up to this modern, teen saint and be inspired to use the Internet for the work of evangelization and show the youth that they too can become saints by emulating Carlo,” Father Contreras added.
Generous parishioners donated $3,000 for the statue of Blessed Carlo. The Knights of Columbus raised $3,000 for the statue of Father McGivney.
“Our Knights are lectors, ushers and handymen. We are very active in the parish, and have a lot of fundraisers and programs,” said Don Barnett, senior commander and captain of the color corps. He and his wife, Mary, paid for the statues’ transportation to the U.S.
In May, the Knights of Columbus helped with the annual parish festival that raised more than $50,000 to assist with church improvements. The parish hopes to get approvals to beautify its sanctuary.
San Isidro was founded in 1970 as a mission to serve Spanish-speaking migrants working in the local farming industry. Today, the parish is a beehive of activity with over 50 ministries and serves people of many cultures and nationalities.
“We are very excited about having these two new images in our temple, mainly for what they represent for the men and the youth of our community,” said parishioner and financial coordinator Gilda Kawano.
“Carlo’s image will encourage our youth to stay in their faith and to use technology and electronic knowledge to worship God. Carlo did until his last days, and now he is in process to become a saint. Most likely Carlo would have become a priest if he wouldn’t have gotten sick and died,” she said. “We pray to Carlo that he will intercede for our youth to have the vocation for the religious life and one day be like Father McGivney, who founded the Knights of Columbus. We all see how active the Knights of Columbus are and how much they serve our community.”
Father McGivney’s beatification took place Oct. 31, 2020, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford, Connecticut. The ceremony was restricted to very few attendees because of the COVID pandemic raging at the time.
“I prayed to Father Michael to allow me to attend,” said Father Contreras. “I lost heart when the week of his beatification was upon us. I gave up my petition to be invited and frankly, was upset with my heavenly friend.”
But three days before the big event, Father Contreras received a call from the organizers.
“A priest could not attend the beatification, and I was next in line on the waiting list,” he recalled. “I was the only priest from Florida. Thank you, Blessed Father Michael McGivney, my brother and friend.”
