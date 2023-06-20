Msgr. George Puthusseril, pastor of Visitation Church in North Miami, carries the monstrance with the Blessed Sacrament during the procession held to mark the solemnity of Corpus Christi, June 11, 2023. With him are Arlene Taylor, left, Ronald Desroses, Debbie Gadson, Walter Aguilar, and Claudia Hernandez.
Father Edwin Diesen, parochial vicar, carries the monstrance with the Blessed Sacrament through the streets surrounding St. James Church in North Miami on the solemnity of Corpus Christi, June 11, 2023. He is accompanied by St. James' pastor, Msgr. Chanel Jeanty, altar servers and parishioners.
Father Christopher Marino, rector of St. Mary Cathedral, prays before the monstrance with the Blessed Sacrament in the courtyard of the cathedral school during one of the outdoor processions that took place after every Mass on the solemnity of Corpus Christi, June 11, 2023.
On his last day as parochial vicar at St. Brendan Church in Miami, Father Juan Alberto Gomez prays before the Blessed Sacrament before leading an outdoor procession on the solemnity of Corpus Christi, June 11, 2023.
On his last day as parochial vicar at St. Brendan Church in Miami, Father Juan Alberto Gomez leads the procession with the Blessed Sacrament on the solemnity of Corpus Christi, June 11, 2023. Behind him is St. Brendan's pastor, Father Miguel Sepulveda.
Father Matias Hualpa, pastor of Blessed Trinity Parish, carries the monstrance with the Blessed Sacrament in procession through the streets of Virginia Gardens to mark the solemnity of Corpus Chrisit, June 11, 2023.
Father Wilfredo Contreras, pastor of San Isidro Church in Pompano Beach, incenses the monstrance with the Blessed Sacrament during the procession and adoration that marked the solemnity of Corpus Christi, June 11, 2023.
Father Sahayanathan Nathan, pastor of St. Gabriel Church in Pompano Beach, blesses the congregation at one of the stops of the outdoor procession held to mark the solemnity of Corpus Christi, June 11, 2023.
Msgr. George Puthusseril, pastor of Visitation Church in North Miami, carries the monstrance with the Blessed Sacrament during the procession held to mark the solemnity of Corpus Christi, June 11, 2023. With him are Arlene Taylor, left, Ronald Desroses, Debbie Gadson, Walter Aguilar, and Claudia Hernandez.
COURTESY
Father Edwin Diesen, parochial vicar, carries the monstrance with the Blessed Sacrament through the streets surrounding St. James Church in North Miami on the solemnity of Corpus Christi, June 11, 2023. He is accompanied by St. James' pastor, Msgr. Chanel Jeanty, altar servers and parishioners.
COURTESY
Father Christopher Marino, rector of St. Mary Cathedral, prays before the monstrance with the Blessed Sacrament in the courtyard of the cathedral school during one of the outdoor processions that took place after every Mass on the solemnity of Corpus Christi, June 11, 2023.
COURTESY
On his last day as parochial vicar at St. Brendan Church in Miami, Father Juan Alberto Gomez prays before the Blessed Sacrament before leading an outdoor procession on the solemnity of Corpus Christi, June 11, 2023.
MIAMI | Churches throughout the archdiocese kicked off the second year of the National Eucharistic Revival by holding outdoor processions on the solemnity of Corpus Christi, June 11, 2023.
Most held a single procession after one of the Sunday Masses, typically around midday. In addition to parishioners, the Knights of Columbus typically participated, serving as honor guards for the Blessed Sacrament. Children who recently made their first Communion also led the way in many places, dressed in their white first Communion outfits.
St. Maximilian Kolbe in Pembroke Pines held the procession after the Saturday vigil Mass, cognizant of the heat in South Florida in June. But parishioners also had to contend with a drenching evening rain, which forced the procession to remain indoors.
St. Mary Cathedral held a procession after every Sunday Mass, with Boy Scouts and children who recently made their first Communion leading the way. The processions concluded with adoration and benediction in the courtyard of the cathedral school.
Blessed Trinity parishioners processed beyond the parish property, around the streets of their city, Virginia Gardens.
Archbishop Thomas Wenski asked local parishes to hold the processions on behalf of the U.S. bishops, who launched the National Eucharistic Revival last year. The revival will continue through 2025, with the highlight coming next July at a national Eucharistic Congress to be held in Indianapolis.
The first year of the revival focused on diocesan renewal. The goal of the second year, according to the bishops, is to “foster Eucharistic devotion at the parish level, strengthening our liturgical life through faithful celebration of the Mass, Eucharistic adoration, missions, resources, preaching, and organic movements of the Holy Spirit.”
The year of parish renewal will conclude July 17, 2024, the start date for the National Eucharistic Congress. More than 80,000 Catholics of all ages are expected to gather in Indianapolis “to reconsecrate their hearts to the source and summit of our faith,” according to the Eucharistic Revival’s website.
As the bishops write on that site:
“Scandal, division, disease, doubt. The Church has withstood each of these throughout our very human history. But today we confront all of them, all at once. Our response in this moment is pivotal.
“In the midst of these roaring waves, Jesus is present, reminding us that he is more powerful than the storm. He desires to heal, renew, and unify the Church and the world.
“How will he do it? By uniting us once again around the source and summit of our faith in the celebration of the Eucharist. The National Eucharistic Revival is the joyful, expectant, grassroots response of the entire Catholic Church in the U.S. to this divine invitation.”
Go to miamiarch.org to see more photos of the various processions that took place in different parishes throughout South Florida. For more information on the Revival, resources for learning about the Eucharist, a list of upcoming events and ways to get involved, go to https://www.eucharisticrevival.org/.
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.