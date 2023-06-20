Corpus Christi Procession Miami

Father Wilfredo Contreras, pastor of San Isidro Church in Pompano Beach, incenses the monstrance with the Blessed Sacrament during the procession and adoration that marked the solemnity of Corpus Christi, June 11, 2023.
Father Matias Hualpa, pastor of Blessed Trinity Parish, carries the monstrance with the Blessed Sacrament in procession through the streets of Virginia Gardens to mark the solemnity of Corpus Chrisit, June 11, 2023.
On his last day as parochial vicar at St. Brendan Church in Miami, Father Juan Alberto Gomez leads the procession with the Blessed Sacrament on the solemnity of Corpus Christi, June 11, 2023. Behind him is St. Brendan's pastor, Father Miguel Sepulveda.

MIAMI  |  Churches throughout the archdiocese kicked off the second year of the National Eucharistic Revival by holding outdoor processions on the solemnity of Corpus Christi, June 11, 2023.

Most held a single procession after one of the Sunday Masses, typically around midday. In addition to parishioners, the Knights of Columbus typically participated, serving as honor guards for the Blessed Sacrament. Children who recently made their first Communion also led the way in many places, dressed in their white first Communion outfits.

Father Sahayanathan Nathan, pastor of St. Gabriel Church in Pompano Beach, blesses the congregation at one of the stops of the outdoor procession held to mark the solemnity of Corpus Christi, June 11, 2023.

