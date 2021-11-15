SWEETWATER | This month’s featured parish is dedicated to Mary herself, as Our Lady of Divine Providence — patroness of Puerto Rico and focus of devotions in several nations, including at least one U.S. state capital.
The devotion is based on a painting, Mater Divinae Providentiae, created around 1580 by Renaissance painter, Scipione Pulzone. It shows Mary with the Christ Child drowsing on her lap, his left hand curled trustingly around one of her fingers.
The picture is said to be associated with a New Testament event, when Jesus turned water to wine at a wedding. Because Mary prompted him to perform the miracle, she is also called Queen of the Home.
In 1663, the painting was given to the Barnabite Fathers who ran the Church of San Carlo ai Catinari in Rome. A copy was hung over the altar a few decades later, and many pilgrims to the church said their prayers were granted.
In 1774, Pope Benedict XIV founded the Confraternity of Our Lady of Providence, which spread throughout Europe, South America, even Turkey. In Spain, a shrine was built in the Catalonian city of Tarragona.
Bishop Gil Esteve Tomás, a Catalonian, became bishop of Puerto Rico in the 1850s, dedicating his work to the Divine Providence. He found the cathedral run down and the finances of the diocese in bad shape, but he restored it in five years.
In gratitude, Bishop Tomás had a Divine Providence image brought from Barcelona to the cathedral. In 1920, it was replaced by a carved wooden version that can still be seen today.
Pope Paul VI firmed up the connection with Puerto Rico in 1969, when he declared Our Lady of Divine Providence its patron saint. He made the declaration on Nov. 19, the day Columbus found the island in 1493. It’s also become her feast day, blending Puerto Ricans’ love for Mary with their love for their island.
Other Americans pay homage to Our Lady of Divine Providence as well. She is the patroness of Indiana, where the National Shrine of Our Lady of Divine Providence was founded in 1925. There, the Sisters of Providence light candles and take prayer requests for Our Lady.
Another center of devotion is New York City, where a Spanish-language Mass is celebrated around Nov. 19 at the imposing St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Our Lady of Divine Providence is also the patroness of the Diocese of Providence, Rhode Island.
Her namesake church in the Archdiocese of Miami was founded in June 1973. The congregation first worshiped in a warehouse behind a grocery store but collected for a building fund in various ways. They held raffles for a car, a TV, a cruise and three days at a hotel in Orlando. A house was also sold, and the proceeds donated to the church.
In 1978, the archdiocesan Building Commission approved plans for the parish’s first church structure, which was dedicated in December 1979. Two years later, the church began building a parish school, reaching eighth grade in 1991. (It became a charter school in 2009.)
The feast of Divine Providence in 2004 became a special celebration as the church dedicated its second home. As a memorial to its past, the congregation placed behind the altar the ascension statue of Jesus from its original building.
Members run a broad range of ministries including local branches of Cursillo, Respect Life, Columbiettes, the charismatic movement and the Knights of Columbus.
Nor have social concerns been forgotten. During the 1980 Mariel exodus from Cuba, Our Lady of Divine Providence became a hub for refugee services including shelter, English classes and psychological counseling for more than four months.
Parishioners have held a “Jericho Wall” demonstration calling for freedom in Cuba. They’ve also campaigned for normalizing the status of migrants from Nicaragua and El Salvador.
