Susy Del Riego, principal of Blessed Trinity School, prays alongside Melissa Hernandez, Good Shepherd School principal, during a Mass celebrating the Archdiocese of Miami Office of Schools final meeting of principals on April 27, 2023 at Archbishop Edward McCarthy High School in Southwest Ranches.
Susana Rivera, left, principal of St. Timothy School, embraces her friend and and fellow principal, Jocelyn Zlatkin, right, of Sts. Peter and Paul, at a Mass celebrating the Archdiocese of Miami Office of Schools final meeting of school principals April 27, 2023.
Archdiocesan Superintendent Jim Rigg recognizes two principals — Jocelyn Zlatkin of Sts. Peter and Paul School and Farah Barrat of St. Helen School — at the conclusion of a Mass for the final meeting of school principals April 27, 2023 at Archbishop Edward McCarthy High School in Southwest Ranches. Zlatkin and Barrat will be stepping down as principals from their respective schools at the end of the academic year.
CRISTINA CABRERA JARRO | FC
CRISTINA CABRERA JARRO | FC
SOUTHWEST RANCHES | The Office of Catholic Schools held their last principals meeting of the academic year on April 27, 2023 at Archbishop Edward McCarthy High School.
“Thirty-two days left, and counting down,” said Schools Superintendent Jim Rigg, who congratulated the 63 principals for the accomplishments of their students and schools.
The day-long gathering included a Mass in the school’s chapel celebrated by Father Rafael Capó, vice president of Mission and Ministry at St. Thomas University, and Father Edivaldo da Silva Oliveira, chaplain at Archbishop McCarthy High.
In his homily, Father Capó encouraged educators to “go and share the Good News with those young men and women that you will encounter in your educational vocation.” But not just the Good News, he added: “Take them to an encounter with Jesus in the Eucharist.”
Before the conclusion of Mass, nine new archdiocesan school principals were recognized for completing their first year on the job. They are: Maria Jebian, Annunciation, West Park; Melissa Hernandez, Good Shepherd, Miami; Eric Palacio, Mary Help of Christians, Parkland; Heidi Suero, Nativity, Hollywood; Jorge Fleitas, St. Agnes Academy, Key Biscayne; Jenna McIntosh, St. Anthony, Fort Lauderdale; Lisa Young, St. Gregory the Great, Plantation; Stephanie Paguaga, St. Lawrence, North Miami; and Lisette Reina-Naranjo, St. Michael the Archangel, Miami.
Three outgoing principals also were honored and blessed: Maria Wagner from St. Bernadette in Hollywood, Farah Barrat from St. Helen in Fort Lauderdale, and Jocelyn Zlatkin from Sts. Peter and Paul in Miami. Wagner did not attend, as she was named superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Springfield, Massachusetts, in December 2022, and is already serving in her new position.
Barrat and Zlatkin are stepping down to explore other opportunities.
Colleagues of the departing principals described them as inspirational, enthusiastic, knowledgeable, courageous, committed, and amazing friends.
Lisa Dodge, principal of St. Ambrose in Deerfield Beach, even referred to Barrat as “a rockstar.”
At a recent volleyball game they attended together, “She walks in and you would have thought it was Michael Jackson walking in. Her parents love her, her students love her. This is a great loss to St. Helen’s.”
Susana Rivera, of St. Timothy in Miami, summed it up best for her friend Zlatkin: “You will forever have a group of friends in the principals gathered here.”
