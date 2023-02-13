Rogelio Zelada

Rogelio Zelada, associate director of the archdiocesan Office of Lay Ministry, delivers the keynote talk in Spanish at the 2016 Catechetical Conference, "Transformed by God's Mercy." Zelada died early in the morning of Jan. 21, 2023, at his home in Miami, due to a cancer. He was 78.

MIAMI  |  The final goodbye to Rogelio Zelada took place in his second home: the house of his beloved Our Lady of Charity, whose image he faithfully cared for over three decades and to whom he wrote one of the best-known compositions of the Cuban Church: “Virgen Mambisa.”

Zelada died early in the morning of Jan. 21, 2023 at his home in Miami, due to a cancer that was diagnosed several years ago. He had just turned 78, and almost all his life had been dedicated to the Church in Cuba, Puerto Rico and Miami.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.