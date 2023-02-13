Alicia Marill

Alicia Marill, right, poses with Sister Angelina Sobron of the Franciscanas de la Esperanza, whose work in the poorest barrios of the Dominican Republic is supported by Amor en Accion. Marill was founder of lay missionary group Amor en Acción, taught at SEPI and Barry University. She died Jan. 23, 2023 at the age of 73.

MIAMI  |  No one who knew Alicia Marill considered her a pushover. And though she fought lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and heart-related ailments since young adulthood, her illnesses only seemed to make her stronger.

Olga Villar, who studied under her at Barry University in Miami Shores, used to tell her: “Your song is going to be ‘My Way.’ That’s how you lived your life.”

