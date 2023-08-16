Anthony Ebubechukwu Ekezie, 29, brother of Father Franklin Ekezie, died July 5, 2023, in Malaysia. Condolences, Mass cards care of St. Coleman Church, 1200 S. Federal Highway, Pompano Beach, 33062.
Albert M. Souckar, 95, father of Msgr. Michael Souckar, died June 25, 2023. Funeral at Blessed Sacrament Church, Fort Lauderdale. Condolences, Mass cards care of St. Andrew Church, 9950 N.W. 29 St., Coral Springs, where his son is pastor.
Cándido G. Rodríguez, 93, father of Father Alejandro J. Rodríguez Artola, died June 23, 2023. Funeral at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 7377 S.W. 64 St., Miami, 33143, where his son is pastor.
Alberto Lahens, 89, father of Father Albert Lahens, died May 15, 2023. Funeral at St. Edward, 19000 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, 33029, where his son is pastor.
Manolo Capdepon, 77, brother of Father Federico Capdepon (retired). Condolences, Mass cards care of Corpus Christi Church, 3220 N.W. Seventh Ave., Miami, 33127.
Adrian Dominican Sisters:
Sister Marie Geraldine Brownell, 93, taught at St. Thomas Aquinas High, Fort Lauderdale, from 1963-73. Died June 25, 2023, in her 74th year of religious life. Funeral, burial in Adrian, Michigan.
Sister Elizabeth Ann Demirgian (Marie Berge), 91, taught at St. Thomas Aquinas High, Fort Lauderdale, 1962 and 1963-69; worked as research biochemist at University of Miami, 1972-73. Died May 2, 2023, in her 64th year of religious life. Funeral, burial in Adrian.
Sister Paul James Villemure, 94, math professor, department chair, Barry University, Miami Shores, 1959-2013. Died March 11, 2023, in her 72nd year of religious profession. Funeral, burial in Adrian.
Memorial gifts to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI, 49221.
