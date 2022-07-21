When I was a young seminarian, the rector, before dismissing us for our summer break, would admonish us: remember, guys, there’s no vacation from a vocation. This was certainly wise advice — we were after all still seminarians even when away from the structured environment of the seminary with its fixed times for prayer and daily Mass. And I think this is wise counsel to all of us Catholics even as we plan for vacations that take us away from our homes and parishes. There can be no vacation from our fundamental Christian vocation to holiness. Fidelity to weekly Mass attendance is inextricably linked to that vocation.
When I was bishop in Central Florida, I was edified by those Catholics who came to the many attractions of that area and sought out Sunday Mass even though they were far from their homes. The Basilica Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, still welcomes thousands of such visitors each week. The priests of the Shrine provide an important service to these vacationers in making the Sacrament of Penance readily available to them and providing them the opportunity of participation in Sunday Mass. (And, when I had the occasion to celebrate Mass there, I often met many of you from South Florida at Sunday Mass.)
While there might not be a Shrine Church like Mary, Queen of the Universe, at our particular vacation destination, we too must make every effort to make sure that we attend Mass on Sunday. Participation in the Sunday Eucharist is an obligation for every practicing Catholic — and vacation does not dispense us from this weekly encounter with Christ in the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass — for it is only through these sacramental encounters with the Lord that we can grow in the grace necessary to be faithful to our baptismal vocation to holiness.
Finding a place to attend Mass while far from home may often not be easy — but with the help of some advance planning, we can usually find one wherever we may go. The website www.http://www.masstimes.org/ has a listing of Mass schedules in parishes throughout the United States. Also, most tourist friendly places readily offer information as to the location of the nearest Catholic Church.
As Catholics we belong to more than just our parish — we are members of a universal Church and therefore we are never strangers when we meet with other Catholics to celebrate the great Mystery of our Faith which is the Holy Mass. Vacations are a time of rest — a time to recharge our batteries so to speak. But as we take advantage of our vacation days to spend time with our loved ones and to rest from the everyday demands and routines of work, let us not neglect to also “rest in the Lord” on the day in which we commemorate his love for us in the Sunday Eucharist.
If we are serious about our Christian commitment, we cannot neglect to recharge our spiritual batteries in the central act of our worship, the source and summit of all Christian life: the Mass. There can never be a vacation from our vocation.
Archbishop Wenski is on vacation. He likes this column to be published every July.
TO OUR READERS
The Florida Catholic will not print an August edition, so you won’t be able to pick it up in your parish. But a PDF will be posted online on the third Thursday of the month, Aug. 18, at www.thefloridacatholic.org/eedition/miami.
No hay vacaciones de la misa dominical
Cuando era un joven seminarista, antes de despedirnos para el receso del verano, el rector nos advertía: “Jóvenes, recuerden que no hay vacaciones de la vocación”. Era un consejo sabio; después de todo, éramos seminaristas aun cuando estuviéramos lejos del ambiente estructurado del seminario, con sus horarios fijos para la oración y la Misa diaria. Me parece que éste es un consejo sabio para todos los católicos, al planificar las vacaciones que nos llevarán lejos de nuestros hogares y parroquias. No puede haber vacaciones de nuestra vocación fundamental a la santidad. La fidelidad a la asistencia a Misa está vinculada de manera inextricable a esa vocación.
Cuando era obispo en La Florida central, me sentía edificado por aquellos católicos que iban a las muchas atracciones del área y buscaban la Misa dominical aunque estuvieran lejos de sus hogares. La basílica santuario de Mary, Queen of the Universe (María, Reina del Universo) todavía recibe a miles de visitantes cada semana. Los sacerdotes del santuario prestan un servicio importante a estos turistas, al ofrecerles el sacramento de la reconciliación y la oportunidad de participar en la Misa dominical. (Y cuando yo tenía la oportunidad de celebrar la Misa allí, con frecuencia encontraba a muchos de ustedes, del sur de La Florida, en la Misa dominical.)
Aunque no haya un santuario como Mary, Queen of the Universe en el lugar donde vayamos de vacaciones, también debemos hacer un esfuerzo por garantizar nuestra asistencia a la Misa dominical. La participación en la Eucaristía dominical es obligación de todo católico practicante, y las vacaciones no nos dispensan de este encuentro semanal con Cristo en el santo sacrificio de la Misa, ya que es a través de estos encuentros sacramentales con el Señor como crecemos en la gracia necesaria para ser fieles a nuestra vocación bautismal a la santidad.
Quizás no sea fácil encontrar un lugar para asistir a la Misa mientras estemos lejos del hogar, pero con la planificación anticipada, por lo general podemos encontrar una en cualquier lugar que visitemos. En www.masstimes.org se ofrecen los horarios de las Misas en las parroquias de todos los Estados Unidos. Además, casi todos los lugares turísticos ofrecen información sobre la iglesia católica más cercana.
Como católicos, no sólo somos miembros de nuestra propia parroquia; también somos miembros de la Iglesia universal y, por lo tanto, cuando nos reunimos con otros católicos para celebrar el gran misterio de nuestra fe, que es la santa Misa, nunca somos desconocidos. Las vacaciones son un tiempo de descanso, digamos que es un tiempo para cargar nuestras baterías. Pero, al aprovechar nuestros días de vacaciones para pasar tiempo con nuestros seres queridos y descansar de todas las exigencias y rutinas del trabajo, no descuidemos “descansar en el Señor” durante el día en que conmemoramos su amor por nosotros, en la Eucaristía dominical.
Si tomamos nuestro compromiso cristiano en serio, no podemos dejar de recargar nuestras baterías espirituales en el acto central de nuestro culto, la fuente y la cumbre de toda la vida cristiana: la Misa. Nunca debe haber vacaciones de nuestra vocación. n
El Arzobispo Wenski está de vacaciones. Le gusta publicar esta columna todos los veranos.
