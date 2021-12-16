New leaders at St. John Bosco Clinic
St. John Bosco Clinic and its fundraising and awareness organization, SSJ Health Foundation, have hired new executive directors following the retirement of Berta Cabrera, who acted as the executive director for both institutions for the last 10 years. Luz Gallardo was promoted to executive director of the clinic effective Oct. 1, 2021. She has served as clinic supervisor for the last nine years, where she was responsible for daily operations.
She will be in charge of clinic administration, strategic planning, and program and policy development. She previously worked for 16 years in the Case Management Department at Mercy Hospital. Anthony Pinto was appointed executive director of the SSJ Health Foundation effective Nov. 1, 2021. He will lead the foundation’s philanthropic efforts to benefit the clinic and be responsible for administration, development and fundraising. Prior to his new post, Pinto was director of campus ministry at St. Thomas University, Miami Gardens.
The 30-year-old clinic provides medical services to over 1,100 uninsured patients, and sees over 4,200 medical visits per year. Find out more at www.stjohnboscoclinicmiami.org.
Film on St. Joseph available now
The newest Knights of Columbus documentary, “St. Joseph: Our Spiritual Father,” became available at no cost on Dec. 8, 2021, to coincide with the end of the special Year of St. Joseph.
The hour-long film, and more information about it, can be seen at kofc.org/stjoseph.
Legatus honors local chaplain
Father Richard Vigoa, pastor of St. Augustine Church and Catholic Student Center in Coral Gables, has been named the Legatus National Chaplain of the Year.
He will be recognized at the organization’s upcoming Summit East, set for Jan. 27-29, 2022 at Amelia Island, Florida.
Legatus is an international organization of Catholic laymen and laywomen, comprised of CEOs, presidents, managing partners, business owners and their spouses.
Its motto is: Ambassadors for Christ in the Marketplace. Along with Father Vigoa, the South Florida Chapter’s president, Angel Gallinal, was named Southeast Regional President of the Year. Find out more at legatus.org.
