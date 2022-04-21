See the exhibit: 150 relics of Catholic saints
An exhibition traveling across the Florida throughout May will provide Catholics an opportunity to venerate more than 150 relics of the Church’s greatest saints, including one of the largest remaining portions of the True Cross and a fragment of the veil of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The exhibit will stop at several parishes in the Archdiocese of Miami, but the schedule is still being set. Currently scheduled stops include: St. Ann Mission, Homestead, Saturday, May 14; Our Lady of Guadalupe, Doral, Wednesday, May 18, 6:30 p.m.; St. Gregory, Plantation, Friday, May 20, 6:30 p.m.; St. Malachy, Tamarac, Sunday, May 22; Cardinal Gibbons High, Fort Lauderdale, Monday, May 23; Little Flower, Coral Gables, Tuesday, May 24, 6:30 p.m. Father Carlos Martins, CC, an ecclesiastically-appointed Curate of Relics, begins each exposition with a 60-minute presentation and teaching on relics which provides the catechetical and spiritual basis for the “walk with the saints” that follows the presentation. Go to https://treasuresofthechurch.com/ to find the latest information.
Learn from Catholic scholars
Archbishop McCarthy High is sponsoring a Speakers Series, featuring Catholic scholars and authors speaking on a variety of topics to help people grow in knowledge and love of the faith. Upcoming dates and topics are: Wednesday, April 27, 7-8 p.m., Father Liane Briese, “Reading the Bible Like a Catholic”; and Wednesday, May 18, 7-8 p.m., Michael Dauphinais, “Biblical Answers to Questions about the Catholic Faith.’’ The series takes place at the high school, 5451 South Flamingo Road, Southwest Ranches. Register at https://tinyurl.com/2022speakerseries for news and Zoom links. Contact grebenc@mccarthyhigh.org for information.
Learn Spanish by immersion
The Southeast Pastoral Institute (SEPI) will offer its Immersion in Spanish Language and Culture Program June 12-30, 2022, at its spiritual center in Miami, 7700 S.W. 56 Street.
This course is especially designed to help bishops, priests, deacons, seminarians, and lay people involved in ministry to Hispanics or for those preparing to engage in that ministry soon. The course focuses not only on mastering the basics of the Spanish language, but also on the basics of Hispanic culture, with its own rich diversity.
Participants will celebrate daily prayer and Eucharist in Spanish, priests will learn to celebrate the Mass in Spanish, there will be films, panel discussions, presentations and guest speakers from the major Hispanic groups as well as visits to Hispanic family homes. Register at: https://bit.ly/3xweS0k. Find out more at sepi.us or by calling 305-279-2333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.