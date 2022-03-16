CHAMPS TWICE OVER AT AQUINAS
St. Brendan High: State champs twice
A historic first and a record-breaking seventh state title marked the month of February at Miami’s St. Brendan High School. The boys soccer team won the school’s first ever state title in a male sport with a 1-0 defeat of Orlando’s Bishop Moore, Feb. 24, 2022. On Feb. 2, 2022, the varsity cheerleaders brought home their seventh consecutive state title in the 1A Extra Large Varsity Division. Read the stories at miamiarch.org.
BELEN SOCCER DOES IT AGAIN
Free youth bereavement camp
Catholic Hospice will be hosting Camp Erin, a free weekend bereavement camp for children and teens ages 6 to 17, March 26-27 at Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, 3109 E. Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise. This is for youngsters who are grieving the death of a significant person in their lives. The camp combines grief education and emotional support with fun camp activities and is run by grief professionals and trained volunteers. To register, download and complete the application form at www.camperinsouthflorida.org. For more information, email CampErin@catholichospice.org or call 954-944-2709.
CHEERS FOR THEIR FIRST CHAMPIONSHIP VICTORY
Training for post-abortion healing
The Office of Respect Life is conducting training for Hope and Healing after Abortion, which is now the only approved model of post-abortion ministry in the archdiocese. This training is required of anyone involved in this ministry. All parish representatives and anyone involved in Respect Life also are welcome to attend.
The training will take place Saturday, April 9, in English, and Saturday, April 30, in Spanish, both from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sessions will be led by Theresa Bonopartis, director of Lumina and the co-developer of Entering Canaan with the Sisters of Life. Register at conta.cc/33FcNCO for English and conta.cc/3LVyWhC for Spanish.
Informational sessions for priests will be offered Friday, April 8, at 11 a.m. at St. David Church in Davie and at 6:30 p.m. at St. Kieran Church in Miami. For more information, email rbrady@theadom.org or call 954-981-2922, ext. 1001.
Hospital’s name updated
Effective March 3, 2022, Miami’s Mercy Hospital expanded its name to HCA Florida Mercy Hosptal to better reflect its association with HCA Florida Healthcare. Mercy is a Catholic hospital and the Archdiocese of Miami and the Sisters of St. Joseph of St. Augustine continue to collaborate with it. The company is simply adding the corporate name to all HCA hospitals in southeast Florida.
Notice regarding a priest
Carmelite Father Rafael Antonio Abreu is prohibited from exercising sacred ministry and therefore does not enjoy the faculties of the Archdiocese of Miami. If he approaches any parish or lay apostolic movement, please contact the Chancellors’ Office, 305-762-1220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.