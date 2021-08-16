Enrollment open for Head Start
Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami has limited openings available for families wishing to enroll in the Head Start and Early Head Start programs offered at its six child development centers in Miami-Dade County. Head Start is a free, federally funded program designed to promote school readiness for children in low-income families. Head Start serves pregnant mothers and children ages 0 to 5, providing them social, nutritional, health, mental health, disability and family enrichment services along with assistance obtaining SNAP/food stamps, housing and public assistance. Catholic Charities’ child development centers are located in Cutler Bay, Homestead, Little Haiti, Little Havana, Miami and Liberty City. For information, call 305-576-7750 or go to https://bit.ly/ccadm_headstart.
No truth to social media ‘article’
An apparently satirical article making the rounds on social media states that the Archdiocese of Miami is accepting Bitcoin, a type of cryptocurrency, for donations. This is categorically NOT true. Archbishop Thomas Wenski was never interviewed and never spoke to the authors of the article or the website that posted it. Donations to the Archdiocese of Miami may be made via the collection baskets at the parishes or online at http://www.adomdevelopment.org/.
The following are corrections for the July 2021 edition:
• The article on the awards received by the Florida Catholic and La Voz Católica that refers to the story on the “Dancing priest” erred in stating the high school where he worked. It was Cardinal Gibbons, not St. Thomas Aquinas.
• The article on Father Christopher Marino serving as chaplain to the search rescue crews at Surfside erred in stating the amount of rubble recovered up to that point from the Champlain Towers South site. It was 12 million pounds, not 12 million tons.
Volunteer lectors needed
The Office of Communications is looking for volunteer lectors for the Spanish language televised Masses.
The volunteers must have been fingerprinted and Virtus trained. Contact Bernarda Bustamante at 954-294-7817 for more information.
Thriving in Ministry at STU
This pastoral enrichment program for ministry leaders in South Florida will begin its third pastoral cohort August 2021 to May 2022 at St. Thomas University. It is a national program funded by the Lilly Endowment to support leaders from different Christian denominations and cultures who are embracing a call to ministry as priests, religious, deacons, pastors and lay leaders in their first 10 years of service. The university will be accepting 50 ministry leaders to be engaged in spiritual companionship, given useful resources and materials, and immersed in growth experiences that will enhance their ministries. This pastoral enrichment program is fully funded with no cost to the pastors. Applications are available at: www.stu.edu/thriving-in-ministry. For more information, email: ThrivinginMinistry@stu.edu.
Exhibition on endangered species
The Favalora Museum and the Rev. Jorge A. Sardiñas Gallery at St. Thomas University will host an exhibition entitled “The Fight for Survival: Painted Tapestries of Florida Endangered Species.” This three-part collection covers Mangroves: Silent Sentinels; Corals: Visions of Harmony; and Birds: Wings of Hope. Inspired by the papal encyclical Laudato Si, the university invited Palette Knife Artists of Miami to bring this vast collection of paintings of endangered species in Florida to university students and the public. A National Park Ranger has been invited to speak on opening day, Sept. 9 at 2:30 p.m. in the STU library. For information contact Isabel Medina, 305-628-6769 or imedina@stu.edu.
Cemeteries’ flower shops fully open
The flower shops at both Catholic cemeteries, Our Lady of Mercy in Miami, and Our Lady Queen of Heaven in North Lauderdale, are now fully open once again. Operating hours are Monday-Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information go to www.catholiccemeteries.org.
