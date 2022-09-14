Eucharistic Marian Congress Oct. 7-9

The Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary invite everyone to a Eucharistic Marian Congress with the theme, “Be Not Afraid: The Two Hearts Will Triumph,” to be held Oct. 7-9 at the DoubleTree by Hilton & Miami Airport Convention Center, Miami. Internationally renowned speakers include Archbishop Thomas Wenski; Mother Adela Galindo, foundress of the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary; Father Josh Johnson, of the Diocese of Baton Rouge; and Antonia Acutis, Mother of Blessed Carlos Acutis, who was beatified in Assisi Oct. 10, 2020. This Millennial youth used his computer skills to influence the world with his love for the Eucharist. The event is multilingual. Simultaneous interpretation will be available. Mass will be celebrated each day. Donation for the weekend is $75 per person. Free entrance on Friday. To register, go here: https://bit.ly/3ROg8Dc.

