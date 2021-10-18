St. Thomas U. launches healthcare degree
A new master’s degree in health care, with special emphasis on ethics and activism, has been launched this fall at St. Thomas University. Titled the Master of Science Degree in Healthcare Quality, Innovation, and Strategy, the program will advance three fundamentals: health care access, quality and cost. Allocation based on need and prioritization on a framework of ethical values is incorporated into the program. The program was developed to mesh with the values of the university’s patron, St. Thomas of Villanova, as well as the school’s concern for material needs and health resources for the poor.
“St. Thomas University has a commitment to engage the contemporary issues of our time, and in a particular way, engagement with those who are poor and marginalized,” according to STU’s Catholic identity statement.
Through its Center for Community Engagement, STU offers students opportunities to work on local justice issues, regional farmworker issues, and global justice issues through its ongoing development work with Port-de-Paix, Haiti.
Salaries for the health care profession make it an attractive study field, according to STU president David Armstrong. He noted that it offers a median salary of $104,000 for graduates, with a growth rate of 32% over the next decade. “These combine to make this a fantastic choice for those interested in a forward-looking career of helping others,” Armstrong said.
For more information on the new master’s program, contact Yasdanee Valdes at the admissions office, yvaldes@stu.edu.
Catechetical Day set for Nov. 6
The Office of Catechesis invites all priests, religious, and the faithful to the 42nd Catechetical Conference, Nov. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Archbishop McCarthy High School, 5451 South Flamingo Rd., Southwest Ranches. For information, visit: https://www.miamicatechesis.org/. Register at: https://forms.office.com/r/BXfJzTaVvk.
Vocations Awareness Week
Vocations Awareness Week will be celebrated Nov. 7-13 throughout the U.S. Each parish and school in the archdiocese is asked to pray for vocations Thursday, Nov. 11, either by celebrating the Mass for Vocations to Holy Orders, holding a prayer service in the classroom, or taking part in a eucharistic Holy Hour as a parish community. Thursdays are usually the day to remember vocations to the priesthood because Holy Thursday is the day when the Eucharist and the priesthood were instituted. Any young men interested in the priesthood also should contact Father Matthew Gomez, archdiocesan vocations director, as preparations are underway for Vocations Awareness Weekend, to be held Nov. 12-14 at St. John Vianney Seminary in Miami. Father Gomez can be reached at mgomez@theadom.org.
Celebrate Stewardship Month
The archdiocesan Office of Development invites all the parishes to mark Stewardship Month with a series of themed weekend events: Welcome Sunday, Nov. 7, invite a friend to Mass; Ministry Fair Sunday, Nov. 14, introduce parishioners to all the different ministries and their service to the parish; ThanksFORGiving-Gratitude Sunday, Nov. 21, highlight an “attitude of gratitude” and encourage people to pledge; Communication through Technology Sunday, Nov. 28, encourage people to register at the parish and highlight its online presence and, if applicable, mobile app. For information, contact Grace Veloz at 305-762-1064 or gveloz@theadom.org.
Scholarships at Ave Maria U.
Ave Maria University is offering its first $2,000 Florida Catholic Scholarship, open to senior high school students who have a high school unweighted GPA of 2.8 or above and are practicing Catholics, able to provide a letter from their parish. Ave Maria University is a Catholic, liberal arts university in southwest Florida, offering 31 majors and 29 minors. “We want all Florida Catholics to know that right in their own back yard is a premier institution of higher learning where a student can grow to reach unprecedented heights in their chosen field while simultaneously becoming persons of deep faith,” said Roger Nutt, provost at AMU. “Our culture seeks an unwarranted separation of faith from work, but at AMU, we integrate these two in developing the whole person.” For more information call 239-280-2556 or email admissions@avemaria.edu.
All Souls Day Masses Nov. 2
Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Miami invites the community to mark All Souls Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, by attending one of the Masses to be offered at the two Catholic cemeteries. To accommodate more people, the Masses will be celebrated at the churches nearest the cemeteries.
In Miami-Dade County, Archbishop Thomas Wenski will celebrate the Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 11691 N.W. 25 St., Doral, which is located next to Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery.
In Broward County, Auxiliary Bishop Enrique Delgado will celebrate the Mass at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church, 1400 S. State Road 7, North Lauderdale, which is located next to Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Both Masses will be celebrated at 10 a.m. For more information, call 305-592-0521 in MIami-Dade, or 954-972-1234 in Broward; or visit www.catholiccemeteriesmiami.org.
