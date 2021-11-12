St. Brendan Elementary achieves STREAM certification
Students and teachers at St. Brendan Elementary School jumped for joy at the news recently that the school received an exemplary accreditation score and are now STREAM certified. They join only 14 other schools in the state of Florida that have received this certification, including five from the Archdiocese of Miami: St. Anthony in Fort Lauderdale; St. Bonaventure in Davie; St. Hugh in Coconut Grove; the Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea in Key West; and St. Thomas the Apostle in Miami. According to the Florida Catholic Conference, which provides the certification, a STREAM-certified school integrates science, technology, religion, engineering, the arts, and math education. “All Catholic schools do this to some extent, but the STREAM schools go further,” states the conference’s website.
Child welfare group joins CarePortal
St. John Neumann’s Hope, Heart & Home ministry is now a registered partner on a new child welfare platform, CarePortal. This new statewide initiative pairs families in need of assistance with local faith institutions and community organizations who can help meet specific requests. CarePortal works this way: A caseworker enters a request for a foster family on the platform. Recent requests have been for items such as diapers, a bunk bed frame and a crib. The request goes out to all the churches registered on the site near the foster parents’ zip code. The church’s CarePortal administrator relays the need to those in the network, then responds to CarePortal with the part of the request the church can meet. John Gentile is Hope, Heart & Home’s CarePortal administrator. Those who are interested in helping with requests can reach out to him at drjohngentile71@gmail.com.
Barry U. president gets contract extension
The Barry University Board of Trustees has granted a new 10-year contract to President Mike Allen, the institution’s seventh president. Allen joined Barry in July of 2019 and has skillfully marshaled the university through the worst of the health crisis, never pausing its forward-moving progress, while laying an impressive framework for the future, according to a statement issued by the university. This new agreement follows three consecutive academic years of freshman enrollment growth and incredible achievements for the institution. Barry is listed as one of the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges for Social Mobility among National Universities and was named one of America’s Top Colleges in 2021 by Forbes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.