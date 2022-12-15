Filipino Catholics invite the community to join them in celebrating the Simbang Gabi novena, a long-treasured, deeply rooted religious tradition in preparation for Christmas. The novena begins Thursday, Dec. 15, and concludes Friday, Dec. 23, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Doral, with a Mass at 7 p.m. celebrated by Archbishop Thomas Wenski. The theme for this year is “Walking Together with Jesus." Masses are celebrated every night in different parishes: Thursday, Dec. 15, at All Saints in Sunrise; Friday, Dec. 16, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary-St. Richard in Palmetto Bay; Saturday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. at St. Kevin in Miami; Sunday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m. at St. Lawrence in North Miami Beach; Monday, Dec. 19, at St. Bernard in Sunrise; Tuesday, Dec. 20, at St. Maximilian Kolbe in Pembroke Pines; Wednesday, Dec. 21, at St. Michael the Archangel in Miami; and Thursday, Dec. 22, at St. Edward, Pembroke Pines. All the Masses are at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. For more information, go to the Filipino Apostolate’s Facebook page: https://bit.ly/3VCTlfP.
Christmas Eve Mass at cathedral
Archbishop Thomas Wenski will be the main celebrant of the vigil Mass for Christmas Eve on Dec. 24, at 10 p.m., at St. Mary Cathedral, 7525 N.W. Second Ave., Miami. All are welcome to attend.
Heart of Christmas helps 221 families
Widows, newly arrived immigrant families seeking shelter, single mothers battling cancer and children whose parents face mounting medical bills are among the 221 families who received help this year via the archdiocese’s Heart of Christmas campaign. “We had a record-breaking number of applications this year,” said Katie Blanco Bourdeau, president of the Archdiocese of Miami Development Corporation. Nevertheless, Archbishop Thomas Wenski agreed to fund all the requests and even increased the value of the gift cards from $250 to $500. “We received donations this year to help the poor and people in need and we were able to fund all of the gift cards, which was a little over $110,000,” Blanco Bourdeau said.
Principal becomes superintendent
Bishop William D. Byrne has appointed Maria P. Wagner as the new superintendent of schools for the diocese of Springfield, Illinois. Wagner is currently principal at St. Bernadette School in Hollywood, where she has served for the last nine years. In addition to administration, Wagner has served the Archdiocese of Miami as curriculum specialist, standardized testing coordinator, math subject leader, teacher and member of the Principals Action Committee. She has served on several accreditation team reviews for the Florida Catholic Conference and successfully led the reaccreditation of St. Bernadette School in 2021. Wagner is the mother of three children and fully fluent in Spanish. She expects to begin work in Springfield by mid-April.
