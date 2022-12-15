Celebrate Simbang Gabi

Filipino Catholics invite the community to join them in celebrating the Simbang Gabi novena, a long-treasured, deeply rooted religious tradition in preparation for Christmas. The novena begins Thursday, Dec. 15, and concludes Friday, Dec. 23, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Doral, with a Mass at 7 p.m. celebrated by Archbishop Thomas Wenski. The theme for this year is “Walking Together with Jesus." Masses are celebrated every night in different parishes: Thursday, Dec. 15, at All Saints in Sunrise; Friday, Dec. 16, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary-St. Richard in Palmetto Bay; Saturday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. at St. Kevin in Miami; Sunday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m. at St. Lawrence in North Miami Beach; Monday, Dec. 19, at St. Bernard in Sunrise; Tuesday, Dec. 20, at St. Maximilian Kolbe in Pembroke Pines; Wednesday, Dec. 21, at St. Michael the Archangel in Miami; and Thursday, Dec. 22, at St. Edward, Pembroke Pines. All the Masses are at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. For more information, go to the Filipino Apostolate’s Facebook page: https://bit.ly/3VCTlfP.

