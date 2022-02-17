jubilee

Sister Enith Montero, a member of the Dominicans of the Immaculate Conception from Quito, Ecuador, receives a certificate recognizing her 50 years in religious life during the annual celebration of consecrated life, held this year Feb. 5, 2022 at St. Mary Cathedral, with Archbishop Thomas Wenski presiding. Sister Enith has worked since 1997 at St. Cecilia Parish in Hialeah, and now continues her service by being active in the parish's Neocatechumenal community and tending to the material and spiritual needs of the poor in the area.

Respond to Synod surveys

The Archdiocese of Miami is conducting surveys as part of the Synod on Synodality. Responses will be accepted through March 15. Here are the links: 

• Adults (English): https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sv/7YB2yhj/MiamiSynod.

• Adults (Spanish): https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sv/kne75Zr/MiamiSynod. 

• High-school aged youth (13-18): https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sv/6fNaeIK/MiamiSynod.

 • Young Adults (18-35): https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sv/0Nx2aWi/MiamiSynod.

football

Dino Mangiero has been appointed head football coach at Archbishop McCarthy High School in Southwest Ranches.

New football coach at Archbishop McCarthy

Archbishop Edward A. McCarthy High School  in Southwest Ranches has named Dino Mangiero, a former NFL player, as its new football coach and director of football operations. He succeeds Byron Walker, who is retiring from coaching after 11 seasons at McCarthy and a 46-year career in South Florida.

Mangiero is one of the most highly regarded and well networked high school football coaches in the country. He brings a unique mentoring approach to coaching high school football, NFL experience, and experience as a former assistant coach at Wagner College in Staten Island, New York, and former director of football operations at the University of Indiana. In 1980, he was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as a defensive lineman. He also played for the Seattle Seahawks, spending a total of six seasons in the NFL.

Walker was the winningest coach in Archbishop McCarthy’s history. He spent a total of 46 years on the sidelines, 45 of those as head coach at Glades Day, American Heritage (Plantation), and McCarthy high schools. His overall record is 319 wins and 179 loses, with eight state championship appearances and three state titles. In 2018, Coach Walker was inducted into the Palm Beach County Hall of Fame. His 11-year tenure at McCarthy also featured back-to-back Gold Coast Conference championships. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.