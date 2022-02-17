Respond to Synod surveys
The Archdiocese of Miami is conducting surveys as part of the Synod on Synodality. Responses will be accepted through March 15. Here are the links:
• Adults (English): https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sv/7YB2yhj/MiamiSynod.
• Adults (Spanish): https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sv/kne75Zr/MiamiSynod.
• High-school aged youth (13-18): https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sv/6fNaeIK/MiamiSynod.
• Young Adults (18-35): https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sv/0Nx2aWi/MiamiSynod.
New football coach at Archbishop McCarthy
Archbishop Edward A. McCarthy High School in Southwest Ranches has named Dino Mangiero, a former NFL player, as its new football coach and director of football operations. He succeeds Byron Walker, who is retiring from coaching after 11 seasons at McCarthy and a 46-year career in South Florida.
Mangiero is one of the most highly regarded and well networked high school football coaches in the country. He brings a unique mentoring approach to coaching high school football, NFL experience, and experience as a former assistant coach at Wagner College in Staten Island, New York, and former director of football operations at the University of Indiana. In 1980, he was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as a defensive lineman. He also played for the Seattle Seahawks, spending a total of six seasons in the NFL.
Walker was the winningest coach in Archbishop McCarthy’s history. He spent a total of 46 years on the sidelines, 45 of those as head coach at Glades Day, American Heritage (Plantation), and McCarthy high schools. His overall record is 319 wins and 179 loses, with eight state championship appearances and three state titles. In 2018, Coach Walker was inducted into the Palm Beach County Hall of Fame. His 11-year tenure at McCarthy also featured back-to-back Gold Coast Conference championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.