Activities for feast of Our Lady of Charity

The annual celebration of the feast day of Our Lady of Charity, patroness of Cuba and co-patroness of the Archdiocese of Miami, will take place Friday, Sept. 8, at 8 p.m. at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Charity, 3609 S. Miami Ave., Miami, with a Mass presided by Archbishop Thomas Wenski. The rosary will begin at 6 p.m., following by the procession with the image at 7 p.m. The theme this year is “Under the Protection of Our Mother of Charity.” Events leading up to the feast are as follows:

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.