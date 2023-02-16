Our Lady of Visitation Sisters Therese Phan, left, St. Helen School religion teacher, and Mother Superior Martha Huong carry the altar cloth as parishioner Jose Arce carries the cross to be placed on the new, and now consecrated, altar of St. Helen Church in Lauderdale Lakes, Jan. 21, 2023.
LAUDERDALE LAKES | The new year brought new additions to St. Helen Church: new pastor, new altar, new Stations of the Cross.
“You don’t usually see a consecration of an altar and the installation of a new pastor at the same time,” said Archbishop Thomas Wenski. “This is very special.”
He also wished a happy new year to the Vietnamese sisters, the Daughters of Our Lady of Visitation, who teach at St. Helen School. They were part of the Vietnamese Apostolate that once called St. Helen Church their home. The apostolate has since moved to a new church, Our Lady of La Vang in Hallandale.
Although Father Lucien Pierre has been the church administrator since 2015, he had never been installed as pastor.
“Whenever I appoint someone to lead a parish for the first time I name him as ‘administrator,’ and when he has months or years of experience and hasn’t made a mess of things I appoint him as pastor,” Archbishop Wenski said. “Today, he gets a new official title.”
Father Pierre thanked the archbishop for his continued support of St. Helen Church.
“We have a beautiful diverse community here,” he said. “We will continue to work together to represent Jesus Christ. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
St. Helen Parish began in 1968. A new church opened in 1970 but was destroyed by fire in 1973. Mass was celebrated in the parish hall until 1974 when another church was dedicated. A few years ago, Father Pierre and parishioners realized it was time for much needed renovations, the priest said.
“The Stations of the Cross had termites and they were going onto the roof,” he said. “The altar, lectern, presider’s and altar servers’ chairs needed replacing.”
Parishioners wanted to improve the church and they made it happen through their contributions.
“We bought the marble pieces from China for about $35,000, including the shipping,” said Father Pierre. “Parishioners assembled the pieces.”
Haitian sculptors Berthony Seize and Camille Rosette, of Atelier De Sculpture Les Creations TOBS, created the Stations of the Cross for $8,000. They attended the special installation and dedication Mass, which was celebrated Jan. 21, 2023.
