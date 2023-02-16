St. Helen altar

Father Lucien Pierre reads his profession of faith and oath of fidelity during his formal installation as pastor of St. Helen Church, Jan. 21, 2023.

 MARLENE QUARONI | FC
St. Helen altar

Our Lady of Visitation Sisters Therese Phan, left, St. Helen School religion teacher, and Mother Superior Martha Huong carry the altar cloth as parishioner Jose Arce carries the cross to be placed on the new, and now consecrated, altar of St. Helen Church in Lauderdale Lakes, Jan. 21, 2023.
St. Helen altar

Archbishop Thomas Wenski pours oil of chrism with which to anoint the new altar St. Helen Church in Lauderdale Lakes, Jan. 21, 2023.
St. Helen altar

Berthony Seize and Camille Rosette, Haitian sculptors who created the new Stations of the Cross at St. Helen Church in Lauderdale Lakes, stand in front of the eighth station.

LAUDERDALE LAKES  |  The new year brought new additions to St. Helen Church: new pastor, new altar, new Stations of the Cross.

“You don’t usually see a consecration of an altar and the installation of a new pastor at the same time,” said Archbishop Thomas Wenski. “This is very special.”

