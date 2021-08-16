Archdiocesan elementary schools to require masks for all MIAMI | Masks, social distancing and plexiglass dividers will continue to be classroom features in the Archdiocese of Miami, at least for th…

MIAMI | One month into his new job, Jim Rigg has already made history: He is the first archdiocesan superintendent to have his own children enrolled in Catholic schools.

That’s because past superintendents were priests or religious, and Kim Pryzbylski’s sons — his immediate predecessor — were young adults when she took the job.

For Rigg, who has two children in high school and two in elementary school, that history-making factoid is more than a point of pride. It epitomizes his staunch belief in Catholic education, and his ability to see things from the parents’ perspective.

“One of the unique attributes I bring to my role is that I’m not just a Catholic educational leader, but I’m a school parent. And as I interact with other parents, I share the perspective of having children in our Catholic schools,” he told the Florida Catholic a few days before the start of the school year — and a day after attending a parents’ orientation night at one of his children’s schools.

Rigg, who holds a doctorate in educational administration and has worked in Catholic education his entire career, began his tenure in Miami July 6, after six years as superintendent of schools in the Archdiocese of Chicago. There he oversaw 199 schools with an enrollment of about 70,000 students. Miami has 61 schools with about 30,000 children enrolled. As superintendent, he also oversees the Office of Catechesis, where enrollment in after-school and weekend religious education programs matches that of the schools.

He previously served as superintendent of schools in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati and as a teacher, dean, principal, assistant superintendent, and college-seminary lecturer in Tennessee and Colorado. His wife, Lauren, also worked in education until becoming a stay-at-home mom.

What brought the Riggs to Miami? “The quality of life here is unparalleled,” he said, citing the year-round sun and beaches but especially the cultural diversity.

“I love the fact that, ethnically, we have such a rich diversity of people,” said Rigg, who has already made a habit of Cuban coffee. He noted the varied representation of Hispanics from the Caribbean, Central and South America, as well as Haitians and people of European descent.

“That helps to illustrate the universal nature of our Catholic Church,” he said. “Miami is such an exciting, vibrant place, not just for Catholic education but for somebody who’s raising his children.”

REPUTATION FOR EXCELLENCE

Another pull factor: “Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Miami have a national level reputation for excellence and faith formation. They are known for their success.”

Rigg also liked the fact that Florida has an abundance of parental choice programs and scholarships, such as StepUp, that enable lower and middle-class families to send their children to Catholic schools. Although finances are a challenge for most Catholic schools, “we do not want to price out families,” he said. “We underprice tuition intentionally.”

Still, declining enrollment is a problem, not just in Catholic schools nationwide but even in some public-school districts. That’s due to demographics and population trends, but Rigg said Catholic schools need to do a better job of marketing. At his meeting with principals, he encouraged them to form marketing committees, to leverage the expertise of people in their communities, and to focus on social media and digital advertising — the places where millennials, today’s generation of school parents, get their information.

“We’re used to being humble. We’re Catholic,” he said. “But we have to be unambiguous about telling the great things happening in our schools.”

Along with social media, the most effective marketing tool is word of mouth. If school families are happy, he said, “they will help you find other families and the school will grow.”

That is important not only for the school’s survival but for the core mission of Catholic education, which is passing on the faith. “There is no other ministry of our Church that impacts as many children and young people as intensely as Catholic education. What a wonderful opportunity we have to surround children in the beauty of our faith,” Rigg said. Yet he is clear-eyed about the reasons parents today choose Catholic schools. Catholic identity is no longer the primary motivation. The quality of academics, safety and discipline, and the variety of extracurricular activities rank higher. Many of the families with children in Catholic schools are not even Catholic, and many more were raised Catholic but no longer practice the faith — a trend that affects all religions in the U.S. The most recent Gallup poll showed that only 48 percent of Americans say religion is very important in their lives, a 10-point drop since 2012.

‘BEAUTY AND TRUTH’ OF THE FAITH

“Many families are not coming to us because of the presence of the faith alone. We have to recognize that. We welcome them for whatever reason they come to us. But that does not mean that we change who we are in our important mission of teaching the beauty and truth of the Catholic faith,” Rigg said.

His experience in the Diocese of Memphis, in schools with a predominantly non-Catholic, African American population, taught him that Catholic education can serve as a “major vehicle of evangelization” for both students and their parents — not by proselytizing but by enveloping them in an atmosphere where the Catholic faith is manifested “in every class, every conversation, every relationship.”

“Be good to each other is not sufficient for catechesis,” said Rigg. Also insufficient are 45 minutes a day of religion class and a weekly Mass. Catholic identity must permeate the school.

Even then, schools cannot pass on the faith without the help of parents and parishes. “Good Catholic schools, absolutely. I think that is essential. But they have to work with parents who are catechizing their own children, and parishes that welcome young people and surround them in a community of faith,” Rigg said.

And while he is full of ideas, as a newcomer to Miami his first task will be to “listen and learn and get out.” He plans to visit a school a week until he reaches all 61 of them, to get to know the principal, meet the pastor, and “walk the halls to connect a little bit with the lived reality” of the community.

“I do not want to presume that I know what’s needed here,” said Rigg, whose first visit was to St. Lawrence School in North Miami Beach Aug. 18, the first day of classes. “It is absolutely vital that I get to know people, I listen, I learn.”