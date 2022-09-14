MIA Respect life 31

Archbishop Thomas Wenski poses with Cristina Criado, left, coordinator of Respect Life's new Central Broward Pregnancy Help Center in Fort Lauderdale, and Angela Curatalo, director of the archdiocese's Respect Life Ministry, after blessing the center Aug. 13, 2022.

MIAMI  |  In an effort to be closer to those who need it most, the Archdiocese of Miami’s Respect Life Ministry has opened a new Pregnancy Help Center in Fort Lauderdale.

On Aug. 13, 2022, Archbishop Thomas Wenski blessed the new Central Broward office located at 2151 East Commercial Boulevard, Suite #301 in Fort Lauderdale, during a brief ceremony also attended by the Respect Life Ministry’s Deacon James Dugard; Father Michael Garcia, pastor of St. Coleman Church in Pompano Beach; Father Edgardo De Los Santos, administrator of St. John the Baptist Parish in Fort Lauderdale; Father Ryan Saunders, priest-secretary to the archbishop; and staff and volunteers of the Respect Life Ministry.

