Ecuadorian bishops condemn growing violence

BOGOTA, Colombia  |  While the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio shocked Ecuador Aug. 9, the bishops’ conference in the South American country expressed its solidarity with Villavicencio’s family and condemned growing rates of violence. In a statement posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the bishops said that they will “join initiatives to recover security” in Ecuador, where violence waged by drug cartels has pushed up murder rates, forced thousands of people to migrate and has now jeopardized the credibility of a presidential election that will be held Aug. 20. “We also ratify our commitment to pray and work for peace based on liberty, justice and truth,” the statement read. Villavicencio was murdered as he left a campaign rally at a school in the capital city of Quito, and entered a vehicle that was not bulletproof. Police said the car was shot at 40 times by men on motorcycles. On the campaign trail, the candidate had spoken out about the growing influence of drug cartels in the South American country, whose ports on the Pacific Ocean have become an important transit point for cocaine shipments headed to Asia and the United States. He also campaigned against corruption.

