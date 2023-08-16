BOGOTA, Colombia | While the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio shocked Ecuador Aug. 9, the bishops’ conference in the South American country expressed its solidarity with Villavicencio’s family and condemned growing rates of violence. In a statement posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the bishops said that they will “join initiatives to recover security” in Ecuador, where violence waged by drug cartels has pushed up murder rates, forced thousands of people to migrate and has now jeopardized the credibility of a presidential election that will be held Aug. 20. “We also ratify our commitment to pray and work for peace based on liberty, justice and truth,” the statement read. Villavicencio was murdered as he left a campaign rally at a school in the capital city of Quito, and entered a vehicle that was not bulletproof. Police said the car was shot at 40 times by men on motorcycles. On the campaign trail, the candidate had spoken out about the growing influence of drug cartels in the South American country, whose ports on the Pacific Ocean have become an important transit point for cocaine shipments headed to Asia and the United States. He also campaigned against corruption.
Israeli president calls attacks on Christians ‘unacceptable’
HAIFA, Israel | Israeli President Isaac Herzog denounced the increasing violence against Christians in Israel during a visit on Aug. 9 to the Stella Maris Carmelite Monastery in Haifa. Herzog was accompanied by Israel Police Inspector General Yaakov Shabtai and emphasized Israel’s commitment to the full protection of freedom of religion and worship. He met with patriarchs and church leaders including Cardinal-designate Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, and Father Jean Joseph Bergara, the monastery superior of Stella Maris. The visit comes against the background of recent attacks against the monastery in particular by a few fringe members of the Breslov ultra-orthodox sect who began arriving at the monastery in May, claiming it was a Jewish holy site, and increasing attacks against churches and Christian clergy in general.
Salvadoran prelate urges justice for the innocent
MEXICO CITY | A Salvadoran prelate has urged the country to “avoid the imprisonment of innocent people,” marking rare public comments from clergy on a crackdown against criminal gangs in the Central American country. Archbishop José Luis Escobar Alas of San Salvador also called for the innocent to be released promptly — as human rights groups raise alarms over arbitrary arrests and a lack of due process during a state of emergency implemented to break the control of gangs carrying out crimes such as extortion and forcing people to flee the country. In a Mass celebrated Aug. 6 during the feast of the Divine Savior, Archbishop Escobar revealed plans to promote the cause of sainthood for martyrs from the country’s civil war, which ended in 1992. They include Jesuit Father Ignacio Ellacuría — one of six Jesuits slain in a 1989 attack by an elite army unit on their residence. The attack also killed their housekeeper and her teenage daughter. Archbishop Escobar cited Father Ellacuría as an example for present day El Salvador, saying, “Violence has struck and led to the deaths of many Salvadorans, mainly the poorest. At present, that violence seems to have almost been overcome, but there are many challenges to be addressed so that history of fratricidal violence is not repeated.” Referring to Archbishop Escobar’s appeal, a Catholic source in El Salvador said that “this is kind of a surprising comment from the archbishop.” The Catholic source said that the Archdiocese of San Salvador recently restarted activity in its human rights office due to the fallout of the state of emergency. “The bishops haven’t wanted to speak out (and) the rest of the bishops’ conference has not made hardly any statements about what is happening.”
Russian Orthodox Church called out by archbishop
WASHINGTON | The Russian Orthodox Church is playing a “leading role” in efforts to destroy Ukraine and Ukrainians, said a Ukrainian Catholic archbishop. Led by Moscow Patriarch Kirill, the ROC “has been happy to provide ideological justification” for Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which was launched in February 2022, said Metropolitan Archbishop Borys Gudziak of the Archeparchy of Philadelphia, head of the Ukrainian Catholic Church in the U.S. The archbishop, who also serves as the worldwide Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church’s chief of external relations, shared his thoughts in an Aug. 3 article he wrote for the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based nonpartisan think tank: “Russian Orthodox leader Patriarch Kirill’s unholy war against Ukraine.”
Archbishop Gudziak outlined how Patriarch Kirill has become “one of the war’s most prominent promoters” through “thinly veiled attempts to blame the war on the Western world while denying Ukraine’s right to an independent national identity.” He said despite Russian atrocities surpassing the 100,000 mark, the patriarch has moved to absolve Russian troops of crimes, claiming in a September 2022 sermon that any Russian soldier who dies in Ukraine offers a sacrifice that “washes away all the sins that a person has committed.” ROC clergy and Russian society as a whole widely supports the war, said Archbishop Gudziak. “Ukrainians are demonstrating their own spiritual values through solidarity ... driven by a commitment to freedom that is the opposite of the intolerance preached by (Patriarch) Kirill.”
