JULY 25, 2021 MARLENE QUARONI | FC Silvana Marmolejos holds the microphone for her grandmother, Reina Marmolejos, 95, as she recites the rosary prior to the Mass for the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly at St. Thomas University, July 25, 2021. Miami Auxiliary Bishop Enrique Delgado celebrated the special Mass at the university's St. Anthony Chapel.