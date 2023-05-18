Miami ordination

Seminarians from Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary in Hialeah play songs of joy after the ceremony where one of their classmates, Father Saul Araujo, was ordained to the priesthood. Archbishop Thomas Wenski ordained him and four others for the Archdiocese of Miami, May 13, 2023, at St. Mary Cathedral.

 TOM TRACY | FC

MIAMI  |  Archbishop Thomas Wenski ordained five men to the archdiocesan priesthood May 13, 2023, at St. Mary Cathedral. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the archdiocesan website.

Following are brief profiles of the new priests. Video interviews also are posted at miamiarch.org.

Newly ordained Father Saul Araujo gives a blessing to well-wishers after the ceremony. He was one of five men ordained by Archbishop Thomas Wenski May 13, 2023, at St. Mary Cathedral.
Father Cesar Betancourt, left, ordained last year, vests newly ordained Father Saul Araujo at the ceremony where Archbishop Thomas Wenski ordained him and four others to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Miami, May 13, 2023, at St. Mary Cathedral.
Father Rikinson Bantou is vested by his former pastor at St. Clement, Father Robes Charles, at the ceremony where Archbishop Thomas Wenski ordained him and four others to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Miami, May 13, 2023, at St. Mary Cathedral.
Newly ordained Father Sebastian Grisales gets a hug from a well-wisher after the ceremony. He was one of five men ordained by Archbishop Thomas Wenski May 13, 2023, at St. Mary Cathedral.
Father Sebastian Grisales greets his mother, Maria Doriley Bedoya, after being ordained along with four others by Archbishop Thomas Wenski, May 13, 2023, at St. Mary Cathedral in Miami.
Newly ordained Father Gustavo Santos gets a hug from a well-wisher after the ceremony. He was one of five men ordained by Archbishop Thomas Wenski May 13, 2023, at St. Mary Cathedral.
Newly ordained Father Gustavo Santos blesses his mother, Evelyn Higuera, who came from Venezuela for the ceremony, celebrated May 13, 2023, at St. Mary Cathedral in Miami. El recién ordenado P. Gustavo Santos le da la primera bendición a su mamá Evelys Higuera, quien llegó desde Venezuela con toda su familia para la ceremonia de ordenación, el 13 de mayo, en la Catedral St. Mary.
Newly ordained Father Andrew Vitrano-Farinato blesses his grandfather, Vincent Farinato, 97, a permanent deacon at their parish, St. Mark in Southwest Ranches, after the ordination Mass, celebrated May 13, 2023, at St. Mary Cathedral by Archbishop Thomas Wenski.
Father Andrew Vitrano-Farinato gets a hug from one of the two priests who vested him, Father Jaime Acevedo, pastor at his home parish of St. Mark in Southwest Ranches. Archbishop Thomas Wenski ordained Father Vitrano-Farinato and four others to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Miami, May 13, 2023, at St. Mary Cathedral.

