Immaculata-La Salle High School sophomore Isaac Freudman is interviewed while taking part in a livestreamed question-and-answer session with Pope Francis as part of the 10th anniversary celebration for Scholas Occurrentes, May 25, 2023.

MIAMI  |  Students from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale and Immaculata-La Salle High School in Miami were part of a global cohort that got to ask questions of Pope Francis during a livestreamed encounter marking the 10th anniversary of an organization created by the pope himself.

Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski also made an appearance, via video, at the end of the event, which took place May 25, 2023, at Miami’s Telemundo studios. The Miami students gathered with peers from New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., for the event, which was organized by Scholas Occurrentes.

