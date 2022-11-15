The following statement pertaining to America Needs Fatima was approved by Archbishop Thomas Wenski: The Archdiocese of Miami fully supports the message of the Blessed Virgin Mary from Fatima and strongly promotes devotion to the Holy Rosary, especially during the month of October. Please follow Archbishop Wenski’s visits to three elementary schools to encouragepraying the rosary. However, the Archdiocese of Miami does not endorse nor allow the group called America Needs Fatima to solicit within the Archdiocese of Miami. This decision was made based on their apparently very aggressive fundraising and marketing strategies. Moreover, this group never requested the archbishop’s permission to exercise this “prayer ministry” within the Archdiocese of Miami. Finally, there are many complaints against the group posted online. We encourage the parishioners to follow the message of Fatima and to pray the rosary daily. If so desired, please consider other Marian organizations like the Legion of Mary (https://www.legionofmary.ie), the Blue Army (https://www.bluearmy.com), or others approved by the archdiocese.
Diocesan RosaryCongress Dec. 2-8
The Southeast Chapter Columbiettes invite Catholics to join the inaugural Archdiocese Rosary Congress, which will take place Dec. 2-8 in six South Florida parishes.We will pray for our Church, nation, families, an end to abortion and the protection of life from conception to natural death. The event at each parish opens with a Mass, followed by 24 hours of eucharistic adoration, with the rosary prayed aloud every hour.
The schedule is as follows:
• Friday, Dec. 2, St. Gabriel, Pompano
Beach, Mass at 4 p.m. 954-325-7885
• Saturday, Dec. 3, St. Louis, Pinecrest, Mass at 5:30 p.m. 786-338-0145
• Sunday, Dec. 4, St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Pompano Beach, Mass at 6 p.m. 954-914-2720
• Monday, Dec. 5, St. Ambrose,
Deerfield Beach, Mass at 6 p.m. 954-560-4027
• Tuesday, Dec. 6, St. Bonaventure,
Davie, Mass at 6 p.m. 954-296-9507
• Wednesday, Dec. 7, St. Pius X, Fort Lauderdale, Mass at 6 p.m. 954-684-6708
• Thursday, Dec. 8, 6 p.m., closing Mass with Auxiliary Bishop Enrique Delgado, St. Pius X, Fort Lauderdale. 954-684-6708
