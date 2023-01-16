Mass for couples marking anniversaries
All couples married in the Catholic Church celebrating their Paper (one year), Silver (25 years), Gold or 50-plus wedding anniversary in 2023 are invited to come to a Mass at St. Mary Cathedral to receive a blessing from Archbishop Thomas Wenski.
The Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Feb. 18, at 5:30 p.m. at St. Mary Cathedral, 7525 N.W. Second Ave., Miami. Couples interested in having their picture taken with Archbishop Wenski should arrive by 4 p.m. Register at this link: https://conta.cc/3SKvKIY. More information at 305-762-1127 or sdiaz@theadom.org.
MACCW Scholarship Fundraiser
The 24th annual Scholarship Fundraiser hosted by the Miami Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Embassy Suites Hotel, 1100 S.E. 17 St., Fort Lauderdale. Proceeds from this event go towards the MACCW Scholarship Fund, which since 1997 has awarded over $341,000 in scholarships to 76 girls from Catholic elementary schools in the Archdiocese of Miami who want to continue their education at a Catholic high school. For tickets, contact Mary Weber at maccwscholarshipfund@gmail.com.
Sunday Mass for shut-ins: online, on TV and on YouTube
The greatest gift a sick or homebound person might need is knowing that hearing God’s word in livestreamed and recorded Masses is only a few clicks away. To watch the Mass in English or Spanish, visit https://bit.ly/OnlineMassesMiami; or watch the Spanish Masses on our YouTube channel, CatholicMiami. Mass recordings become available at 6 p.m. Saturdays through midnight Sundays, and a direct link is posted on the News Center on the home page of the archdiocesan website.
Masses also are broadcast in Spanish on Univision 23 Sundays at 6:30 a.m. Those who are homebound and would like a visit from an extraordinary minister of Communion should contact their parish office directly.
Catholic Days at the Capitol, March 7-8
You are invited to join Catholics from across the state March 7 and 8 as they gather in Florida’s capital city to learn about the legislative process, advocate for policies that promote human life and dignity, and pray for elected leaders.
2023 Catholic Days activities include: a legislative briefing on policy issues affecting human life and dignity; pre-scheduled meetings with lawmakers; an awards breakfast for Catholic Days participants, Florida’s bishops and legislators; group photos of each diocesan delegation with their bishop; the opportunity to view the legislative process in action; annual Red Mass of the Holy Spirit concelebrated by Florida’s bishops to pray for those working in all three branches of government.
Pre-registration with the diocesan coordinator is required. Contact Angela Curatalo, 954-981-2922 x 1001, acuratalo@theadom.org; or visit https://flaccb.org/cdac.
Archbishop to celebrate Mass for Catholic Schools Week
Archbishop Thomas Wenski will mark Catholic Schools Week (Jan. 29-Feb. 4) by celebrating a Mass with student representatives from all the archdiocesan elementary and high schools on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Cathedral. Twelve students from each school, along with two adult chaperones, will participate in the Mass, with some serving at the altar, as lectors, and as choir members. School pastors and other priests are welcome to concelebrate the Mass with the archbishop.
“This Mass will be a wonderful expression of our unity and excellence during our Catholic Schools Week activities,” said Jim Rigg, superintendent of schools in the archdiocese.
Due to space constraints, only students and their chaperones will be able to attend the Mass in person. Classmates, teachers and parents can participate online, by watching the livestream provided by Maria Vision USA. The link will be posted on the archdiocesan website, www.miamiarch.org. For more information, contact the Office of Catholic Schools, 305-762-1070.
New principal at McCarthy High
Kevin Molina will assume the duties of principal at Archbishop McCarthy High School in Southwest Ranches effective July 1, 2023. Current principal Richard Jean will serve as the school’s president.
Molina was chosen by the search committee formed by the Office of Catholic Schools. He is a well-known figure to the Archbishop McCarthy community, having joined the school as dean of students in 2011 and serving as vice-principal since 2015. He previously worked as a social studies teacher at St. Brendan and Archbishop Coleman Carroll high schools, among other roles. Molina holds a bachelor’s degree in social science education from Florida International University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern. As principal, he will oversee the school’s instructional program, provide oversight over student affairs and extra-curricular activities, and ensure that the school’s Catholic mission is lived out every day. Jean, through his role as president, will remain the top decision-maker for the school, with a particular focus on business operations, student recruitment, marketing, and fundraising.
Archbishop’s 2023 Motorcycle Ride
Join Archbishop Thomas Wenski on his annual Motorcycle Ride, Sunday, Jan. 29, beginning at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 11691 N.W. 25 St., Doral, and ending at Peterson’s Harley-Davidson South, 19825 S. Dixie Highway, Cutler Bay. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 8:30 a.m. and kick stands up at 10 a.m. The cost is $20 per bike. There will be prizes, live entertainment and food trucks. More information and registration at: https://bit.ly/2023MotorcycleRide.
Columbus names new VP of Advancement
Christopher Columbus High School has hired Nick Ramos as vice president of advancement, a new position to the college preparatory school that will report directly to the president.
“Columbus has had enormous growth in recent years in both facilities and programs and has also seen an increase in constituents and members of the Miami community at large with interest in supporting the school. The hiring of a VP of Advancement has been a long time coming. This will be a necessary role to help lead and grow our Office of Advancement,” said Thomas Kruczek, president of Columbus, a Marist Brothers school.
Through fundraising, Columbus’ Development Office has brought several major capital improvement projects to fruition in the past 15 years, such as the $13 million Mas Technology Complex (2008), the $6 million All Sports Fitness Complex & Bernhardt Wellness Center (2013), the $750,000 Henderson Family Athletic Training Center (2021) and the $25 million Marcus Lemonis and Mario Sueiras Center for Science & the Arts (2022). The office works to raise money year-round for scholarship programs, a Caring Hearts Fund, the Endowment and Annual Fund.
Ramos, a Columbus 2004 graduate, spent the last 13 years in higher education at the University of Miami where he focused on major gift fundraising. He has extensive experience in cultivating donor support from individuals, corporations, foundations, and professional groups as well as in grant writing, having collaborated with national and international partners on grant projects. He holds two degrees from UM, a graduate degree in international administration with a focus on geopolitics, and a Bachelor of Arts in business and technology.
Ramos will manage a team of development and alumni relations staff. He assumed the new position Jan. 9.
World Cup fever: priests vs. seminarians
Archdiocesan seminarians from all three Florida seminaries — St. John Vianney in Miami, St. Vincent de Paul in Boynton Beach and Redemptoris Mater in Hialeah — will compete on the soccer field with Miami priests in a fun echo of the recent World Cup. The game will take place Friday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. on the field of St. Thomas University, 16401 N.W. 37 Ave., Miami Gardens. Admission is free but donations are welcome. More information at vocations@theadom.org.
World Day of Consecrated Life
The Office for Religious will be celebrating the World Day of Consecrated Life on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Cathedral of St. Mary, beginning with eucharistic adoration at 4:30 p.m. and Mass celebrated by Archbishop Thomas Wenski at 5:30 p.m. A dinner will follow honoring all the consecrated men and women serving in the Archdiocese of Miami. To RSVP, email Sister Ana Lanzas, of the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary, at alanzas@theadom.org.
Schools, university partner to train future principals
Partnering with St. Thomas University, the Office of Catholic Schools has launched a new leadership program for those aspiring to be principals in archdiocesan schools. The program takes the existing master’s in school leadership offered by STU and creates a cohort-based program specifically for current Catholic school teachers who wish to be principals.
“Leadership is absolutely essential to the successful Catholic school, and I am always seeking to strengthen our pipeline to the principalship,” said Jim Rigg, archdiocesan superintendent of schools.
For approximately a year, Rigg and his team met with their counterparts at St. Thomas University to integrate Catholic content into their existing program. They also added two new courses that are entirely specific to Catholic schools. Two thirds of participants’ tuition will be covered by scholarships: one-third from STU and one-third from the archdiocese, with the remaining third paid by each participant. In return, participants pledge to work for the archdiocese for at least three years following graduation.
“I was extremely surprised by the receptivity to this program. We publicized it throughout the summer and early fall. In the end, we had over 40 inquiries and accepted 14 individuals,” Rigg said.
The kickoff event took place Jan. 8, 2023, with the first cohort of students sharing a dinner at St. Thomas with university leaders including President David Armstrong, the program’s professors, Rigg, and associate schools superintendent Donald Edwards. Classes began that same week.
