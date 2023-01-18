Paul DiMare, 81

Known as ‘Mr. Tomato,’ he also was faithful Catholic, longtime supporter of archdiocese

Paul DiMare: Born April 14, 1941; died Dec. 30, 2022; longtime member of St. Hugh Parish, Coconut Grove, and supporter of the Archdiocese of Miami.

Sallye Jude

Sallye Jude: May 27, 1926 to Dec. 23, 2022. Staunch supporter of the Catholic Church, especially vocations and the Serra Club, as well as lead…

