Paul DiMare, 81
Known as ‘Mr. Tomato,’ he also was faithful Catholic, longtime supporter of archdiocese
Paul DiMare: Born April 14, 1941; died Dec. 30, 2022; longtime member of St. Hugh Parish, Coconut Grove, and supporter of the Archdiocese of Miami.
MIAMI | Paul DiMare, a Miami businessman, philanthropist and faithful Catholic who, in Archbishop Thomas Wenski’s words, “not only did well – he did good,” died Dec. 30, 2022, at the age of 81.
DiMare and his wife were longtime members of St. Hugh Parish in Coconut Grove, but Archbishop Wenski celebrated the funeral Mass Jan. 6 at Epiphany Church in Miami to accommodate the turnout from the community. Burial followed at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery in Doral.
“I had the opportunity to talk with him by phone on Christmas Day. He was his usual gracious self, but he did say that his health was failing,” Archbishop Wenski said. “I promised to continue to pray for him, and for his wife, Swanee.”
According to his obituary in Legacy.com, DiMare “was one of our community’s most dedicated philanthropists. He impacted numerous organizations and helped many thousands of people with his generosity of spirit, time and treasure.”
The archbishop noted that a plaque in his office, dating from the time of Miami’s second archbishop, Edward McCarthy, says the office’s furnishings were donated by the Paul DiMare family.
“He was a longtime supporter of the ABCD,” Archbishop Wenski said. “He was a father, a husband and grandfather, a successful businessman, a longtime supporter of everything UM, a generous philanthropist: He not only did well, he did good — a lot of good for so many people in our community.”
In addition to generously supporting the ABCD, or Archbishop’s Charities and Development campaign each year, DiMare also supported the University of Miami’s Catholic Campus Ministry, Catholic education and many other archdiocesan initiatives.
“Paul was a pillar in our community,” said Katie Blanco Bourdeau, president of the archdiocese’s Development Corporation and cabinet secretary for Stewardship and Development. “Not only our Catholic community but the South Florida community. He was kind, generous and loving. He embodied the true meaning of charity, always giving back to help those in need, our Church and other charitable organizations.”
“He leaves a lasting legacy and will be missed by many, including me,” Blanco Bourdeau added.
Born April 14, 1941, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, DiMare graduated from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and went to work for the family business, the DiMare Company.
Begun 94 years ago by DiMare’s father and uncles as “a pushcart filled with produce on the streets of Boston,” the company grew to include farms in Homestead and Ruskin, Florida, as well as Indio and Newman, California, with packing and distribution centers in Florida, Texas and Pennsylvania. Two of DiMare’s sons, Tony and Scott, continue in leadership roles in the company, now known as DiMare Fresh.
Paul DiMare ultimately served as president of seven family corporations and as founder and administrator of the Paul J. DiMare Foundation. According to the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame, he was affectionately known as “Mr. Tomato.” In 2016, he was named Agriculturist of the Year by the Dade County Farm Bureau in recognition of “his innovative practices as a tomato grower and packer, as a community leader and as a responsible employer,” according to the Legacy.com obituary.
He also received the Martin Luther King, Jr. award from the Homestead and Florida City Human Relations Board and was named Outstanding Agricultural Employer by the Mexican-American Council.
According to the Legacy.com obituary, DiMare received “untold numbers of local and national honors,” including the American Red Cross Humanitarian of the Year, the national Ellis Island Award in 2014, and, along with his wife, the United Way Tocqueville Society Outstanding Philanthropy Award in 2020.
DiMare served as member of the board or trustee of many organizations, including Camillus House, the Chapman Partnership for the Homeless, the Baptist Hospital South Florida Foundation, the American Red Cross of Greater Miami and the Keys, the University of Miami, and the Buoniconti Fund.
The DiMares’ generosity also is reflected in the Swanee and Paul DiMare Stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts and the Swanee and Paul DiMare Science Village and Butterfly Garden at Fairchild Tropical Botanical Gardens.
In addition to his wife, Swanee, and sons Tony and Scott, DiMare is survived by sons Paul Jr. and Gino (UM’s head baseball coach), stepson Jim Husk, 14 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
The family asks that donations in his name be made to the Miami Project “to fulfill Paul’s dream” of finding “a cure for the incurables” — neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, ALS, spinal cord injuries, cerebral palsy, macular degeneration, Tourette, Huntington’s, and CJD-prion disease.
Sallye Jude, 90
Generous supporter, promoter of priestly vocations
Sallye Jude: May 27, 1926 to Dec. 23, 2022. Staunch supporter of the Catholic Church, especially vocations and the Serra Club, as well as lead…
MIAMI | Sallye Jude, an iconic presence in South Florida Catholicism as well as environmental and historic preservation, died as she lived: fully engaged.
The day before her death, the 96-year-old widow and mother of seven attended, as usual, the daily 8 a.m. Mass at her parish, St. Augustine Church and Catholic Student Center in Coral Gables. That evening, she shared an early Christmas dinner with her son, Peter Jude, and his family.
“She didn’t just come for dinner. She brought dinner,” said Jude, referring to a a catered barbecue dinner she had ordered from a restaurant in Kansas City, along with a salad, appetizers, and cookies she had baked. “And [she] apologized for not bringing the beverages.”
After going home with another son, John, that evening, she suffered a cerebral aneurysm and died at 11:41 p.m. the next day, Dec. 23, 2022, at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Archbishop Thomas Wenski called her death “the passing of an age” in South Florida.
“She was a wonderful woman, active in her church to the very end,” he told the Miami Herald. “She had a lot of boys. None of them became priests, but through her and her husband’s support of the seminary, she had a lot more boys that did become priests.”
Aside from her total involvement in three parishes during the nearly 60 years she lived here – St. Hugh in Coconut Grove, Epiphany in South Miami, and St. Augustine Church and Catholic Student Center in Coral Gables for the past 20 years – Jude for decades worked to encourage vocations to the priesthood and religious life through her involvement with the Serra Club.
Her late husband, Dr. James Jude, who pioneered CPR, got involved first, back in the late 1970s and ‘80s, when the Serra Club admitted only men. But he would host meetings at their house. Eventually, Sallye served as president of the Miami Serra Club, and urged her son, Peter, to do the same.
“She didn’t ask me, she told me that I needed to be president,” said Jude, now the club’s immediate past president. At the time, the Miami Serra Club had only six members. It has 115 now, and was recognized this year for having the largest membership increase of any Serra Club in the U.S.
Sallye Jude also was a big supporter of St. John Vianney College Seminary, and a two-time recipient of its Curé of Ars award. The honor recognizes those whose lives reflect the qualities of Christian dedication and service that marked the life of St. John Vianney.
Jude also was an Omnia Omnibus Circle member of the Archbishop’s Charities and Development Drive (ABCD), an active member of the Miami Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women, and actively involved in Emmaus retreats.
“She loved her faith,” said Peter Jude, noting that his mother began every day with morning Mass at St. Augustine, “front left pew, aisle seat.” The Thursday before she died, she was especially happy, telling him: “I went to Mass today and Father Vigoa stayed and I was able to confess with him.”
Father Richard Vigoa was one of three priests who gave her last rites in the hospital. He is pastor of St. Augustine.
“Sallye was a wonderful and faithful woman, a daily communicant and a champion of vocations, who worked generously throughout her long life to build up the Kingdom of God,” Father Vigoa said. “She will be greatly missed, and we commend her to her heavenly reward. I was honored to be her pastor.”
Last October, Jude attended the Eucharistic Marian Congress put on by the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary.
“She went all three days,” said Peter Jude. “She wasn’t going to miss anything. And she sat in the front row. Nothing was going to slow her down. She lived the way she wanted: fully engaged until the end. Front pew, front line, front row of the commission meeting. That’s just how she was.”
Sallye Garrigan Jude was born in Baltimore, Maryland, May 27, 1926. She got a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Maryland and a master’s in education from the University of Minnesota at Minneapolis. She met James Jude at a church club and they were married from 1952 until his death in 2015. To help support their growing family, she taught in the Baltimore school system until they moved to Coral Gables in 1964, when he joined the medical faculty of the University of Miami and Jackson Memorial Hospital.
She immediately became involved in local community organizations, becoming close friends with environmental activist and “The Everglades: River of Grass” author Marjory Stoneman Douglas. The two weathered Hurricane Andrew together, and Jude accompanied Stoneman Douglas to Washington, D.C., when she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1993. Jude also fought successfully for the historic preservation of Stoneman Douglas’ home.
She was a founding member and past president of the Dade Heritage Trust and helped spearhead the creation of the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation. In addition to her involvement in Catholic organizations, she served as an officer in myriad civic groups, among them the Historic Preservation Association of Coral Gables, the Coral Gables Garden Club, the Dade Reading Foundation and the Deering Estate Foundation.
His mother had three priorities, Peter Jude said: “first God, then her husband and family, then the environment and historic preservation.”
“She challenged everybody not just to say, ‘Do something,’ but to themselves do something,” he said. And not just to get involved, but to “get in front and lead.
“It was never just to be a member but to be an engaged member,” he said. “It’s easy to give up. But it’s our world. It’s our environment. It’s our history. You need to be engaged.”
In addition to sons Peter and John, Jude is survived by five other children: Robert, Cecilia, Roderick, Victoria and Christopher, 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral Mass was celebrated Jan. 7 at St. Augustine Church. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations in her name be made to:
• Serra Club of Miami, www.serraclubmiami.org
• Friends of the Everglades, www.everglades.org/donate
• Florida Trust for Historic Preservation, www.floridatrust.org/donate.
Father Thomas Honold, 78
Former pastor of St. Mary Magdalen also led Catholic Charities-Broward and Catholic Health Services
Father Thomas Honold: Born June 8, 1944; ordained, May 16, 1987; died Dec. 25, 2022.
MIAMI | Father Thomas Honold, who led Catholic Charities in Broward for a decade as a layperson and served another decade as pastor at St. Mary Magdalen in Sunny Isles Beach, died Christmas day at the age of 78.
He had been a priest of the Archdiocese of Miami for 35 years.
Father Honold died at a hospital in Utica, upstate New York, where he had moved a few years ago, after retiring from active ministry in July 2010.
His sister, Patricia Putnam, who lives in Whitesboro, New York, called two of his priest friends in Miami with the news.
“She took tremendous care of Tom,” said Father Bob Tywoniak, pastor of Blessed Sacrament in Oakland Park. “He resided in his parents’ house. These last few weeks, he was in a nursing home, and he was taken to the hospital where he died. He kept the faith through great challenges.”
“This has taken me by shock. Because he was in a nursing home, but I didn’t expect him to go so quickly,” said Father Luis Rivera, pastor of St. Maurice at Resurrection Church in Dania Beach, whose friendship with Father Honold dated to their time in neighboring parishes in southern Miami-Dade County.
Father Honold served as administrator of Sacred Heart in Homestead and Father Rivera as founding pastor of nearby St. Martin de Porres when Hurricane Andrew hit in 1992.
“Father (Christopher) Marino (then a seminarian) and (Father Honold) spent the hurricane in the crawlspace underneath the staircase of the rectory, saying the rosary together,” recalled Archbishop Thomas Wenski, who knew Father Honold before he became a priest, when he was a lay leader at Catholic Charities.
Father Marino is currently rector of St. Mary Cathedral in Miami.
Father Rivera and Father Honold helped each other as their parishes and neighborhoods recovered from Andrew, and remained friends afterward, traveling together to various countries including Spain and Italy, as well as U.S. states such as Alaska.
“He was wonderful company,” Father Rivera said, adding that “Tom was very independent. He liked to go where he wanted to go, and he enjoyed it. He and I and Bob (Tywoniak) got along very well.”
Father Tywoniak served for 10 years as director of Catholic Charities’ child welfare division and also lived through Andrew, sheltering at St. Anne’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in South Dade.
Even after retiring, and before moving back to New York to be with his family, Father Honold “was open to help wherever anyone really needed him,” Father Rivera said.
Until he lost his sight and declining health forced him to stop traveling, he continued to visit South Florida. “Even when he was ill, he came down. Because he loved Miami,” Father Rivera said.
Born June 8, 1944, in Columbus, Ohio, Father Honold attended schools in Philadelphia until his family moved to Whitesboro, New York, where he completed high school. He then attended St. Bernard’s Seminary in Rochester, New York, for eight years with the intention of becoming a priest for the Diocese of Syracuse.
But he left before his last year, telling the Florida Catholic in 1996, “I felt I needed to discern further my vocation. I took what I thought would be a short leave of absence.”
It lasted 16 years, during which time he earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Maryland, then went to work for the Diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, in social advocacy and the Campaign for Human Development.
While there, he got a call from Catholic Charities in Miami – then known as the Catholic Service Bureau. He was hired in 1975 to run the Broward office, growing it “from a small agency that specialized primarily in adoption and foster care to a multipurpose, multi-funding facility with 130 employees,” according to a 1987 article in The Voice, the precursor to the Florida Catholic’s Miami edition.
Under his 10-year administration, the Broward agency founded three senior day care centers and began a parish community services program that offered consulting and training to help individual churches address social needs.
“He was always proud of the work done there,” said Father Tywoniak, who also has a master’s degree in social work.
While serving in Broward, Father Honold earned his doctorate in public administration from Nova University in Fort Lauderdale.
In 1985, he left South Florida to become the director of Catholic Social Services for the Columbus diocese in Ohio. But a year later, he enrolled at the Catholic University of America to complete his theological training, with an eye toward serving as a priest in South Florida.
“My role in the social service work of the Church, in charity and social justice, deepened my faith commitment and caused me to consider once again how I could best serve the Church,” he told The Voice in that 1987 article, published on the occasion of his ordination to the priesthood, May 16, 1987.
His assignments included parochial vicar at St. Mary Cathedral (1987-89); temporary administrator of Holy Redeemer in Liberty City (March-June 1988); temporary administrator of St. Hugh, Coconut Grove (January-June 1996); temporary administrator of St. Coleman, Pompano Beach (February-March 1997); administrator of Sacred Heart in Homestead (1991-93); and finally pastor of St. Mary Magdalen in Sunny Isles Beach (1999-2010).
In between those assignments, he served as director of the archdiocese’s Respect Life Ministry (1989-92) while residing at Nativity Parish in Hollywood and St. Lawrence in North Miami Beach; archdiocesan director of the Campaign for Human Development (1988-93); associate director of the archdiocese’s Ministry of Christian Service (1995); and director of Catholic Health Services, an umbrella organization that provides nursing care, rehabilitation, assisted living, home health care, low-cost housing for seniors and also oversees the Catholic cemeteries and Catholic Hospice (1996-2000).
After retiring in 2010, Father Honold pursued another passion.
“He wanted to do some traveling,” Father Rivera said. “Of course, we don’t make that kind of money. So, he got certified (as a chaplain) to go on cruises.”
Funeral services took place in Utica, New York, so that his family could attend. Archbishop Wenski planned to celebrate a funeral Mass with his cremains Jan. 19, 2023, in the main chapel of Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery in Doral.
Father José Santiago Matheu, 80
Cuban priest worked as chaplain of the Spanish Cursillo movement for nearly 20 years
Father José Santiago Matheu: Born May 29, 1942; ordained Oct. 24, 1975; died Dec. 19, 2022.
MIAMI | He was a parish priest in his native Cuba, an evangelizer on radio and television as an exile, the author of several books, and chaplain of the Spanish Cursillo Movement in Miami for almost 20 years.
That’s how those who knew him will remember Father José Santiago Matheu, who exercised his priesthood in the Archdiocese of Miami for 28 years. Father Matheu died Dec. 19, 2022, at the age of 80, after 47 years of priestly ministry.
He had retired from active ministry about two years ago, when his health began to fail. He lived at Villa María Nursing Center in North Miami, and died after being admitted to North Shore hospital a few days earlier.
Archbishop Thomas Wenski celebrated his funeral Mass Dec. 21, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church in Hialeah, where Father Matheu served as parochial vicar from 1998 to 1999. Afterward, his remains were transferred to Cuba, where he was buried.
Listeners of Radio Paz, 830 AM-96.1 FM, knew him as one of the hosts of the program, “El problema y su cura” (“The problem and its solution,” the latter being a play on the Spanish word for priest), where he addressed family and theology issues.
He also created a theology course for the radio that lasted two years and was “a total success,” according to Gonzalo Penagos, a producer at Radio Paz who called the priest “an educator and a born communicator.”
On Radio Católico Mundial (World Catholic Radio), Father Matheu presented the program “Cuba, tu esperanza” (Cuba, your hope). He also “brought his preaching about faith to the people of Cuba” through the government station Radio and Televisión Martí, where every year, on Sept. 8, he “shared his reflections” on the Virgin of Charity with listeners on the island, according to an obituary posted on the station’s website.
In addition, he worked for Radio Televisión Martí during its coverage of the trips to Cuba by St. John Paul II and Benedict XVI, as well as the election of Pope Francis.
Father Matheu also wrote several books, including “José, María y la Navidad” (Joseph, Mary and Christmas), “Personas y Personajes” (People and Characters) and “Cuaderno para la Vida” (Notebook for Life), which are sold on Amazon.
José Santiago Matheu was born May 29, 1942 in Torriente, part of the municipality of Jagüey Grande in the province of Matanzas. He studied at the San Basilio Magno seminary in El Cobre and the San Carlos y San Ambrosio seminary in Havana and was ordained for the Archdiocese of Santiago de Cuba Oct. 24, 1975.
He joined the Diocese of Holguín when it was created in 1979. There he worked in several parishes, including 10 years as parish priest at Nuestra Señora de la Caridad in Banes.
A note in Holguín Católico, the diocese’s electronic newsletter, described him as “a friend of many (and) an apostle to youth.”
He arrived in Miami in 1994 and, in addition to Immaculate Conception in Hialeah, he worked as parochial vicar at Sacred Heart, Homestead (1999-2000); St. Cecilia, Hialeah (2001-02); St. Catherine of Siena, Miami (2005-2009); and as editor of Pax Net, Radio Paz’s website, since 2000, with residence at Mother of Christ Parish in Miami.
He began his work with the Cursillo movement in September 2002, initially residing at St. Joachim Church in southern Miami-Dade County. Then he moved permanently to the Mons. Agustín Román House, the Cursillo retreat center in Miami, from where he also helped in nearby parishes, including St. Agatha.
Among other relatives, Father Matheu is survived by his brother, Julio Antonio Matheu, who resides in Miami.
