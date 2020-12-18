Archbishop Thomas G. Wenski of Miami receives the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 16, 2020, at St. John's Nursing Center for Care & Rehab in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., a part of Catholic Health Services of the Archdiocese of Miami. Archbishop Wenski said he is encouraging coronavirus vaccinations as morally ethical and a public good as the pandemic continues to rage.