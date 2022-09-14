MIAMI | Ten archdiocesan schools have new principals this year, nine of whom are first-time principals. The 10th is a veteran principal, Susana Rivera, who moved from St. Agnes Academy in Key Biscayne to St. Timothy in Miami.
Most of the new principals are proud graduates of Catholic education in the Archdiocese of Miami. Here are their bios, in alphabetical order by school.
Maria Jebian
Annunciation, West Park
Born and raised in Miami, Jebian attended St. Mary Cathedral School until third grade, then St. Patrick on Miami Beach and Notre Dame Academy in Miami, where she was part of the first graduation class of the merged Archbishop Curley-Notre Dame High School. She then graduated from Barry University with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics.
After working in the corporate world as an actuarial assistant, getting married and having three children, she knew it was time to start her teaching career, just as she had planned. During her first year working at Miami’s Lourdes Academy, she earned her professional certificate in math for grades six through 12. Four years later, she would start having children again — four more — while working at St. Patrick as development director, then teaching at St. Joseph on Miami Beach and Our Lady of the Lakes in Miami Lakes.
When her oldest started at Msgr. Edward Pace High in Miami Gardens, Jebian was hired as a math teacher. Through it all, her husband of 34 years encouraged her to further her education, and she obtained two master’s degrees, in special education and educational leadership, from St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens, with certification on both areas.
After working as an educator and administrator in archdiocesan schools for 28 years, Jebian knows the importance of a Catholic education and the benefits it has
had in her own life and that of her seven children. She is therefore committed to preserve and continue to create a faith-filled environment where students can keep growing academically, spiritually, and socially as part of Annunciation parish and school.
Melissa Hernandez
Good Shepherd, Miami
Hernandez is a product of Catholic education, having attended St. Agatha School and St. Brendan High, both in Miami. She continued her Catholic studies at Barry University in Miami Shores, where she received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in reading. She also holds a specialist degree in educational leadership.
She continued her journey in Catholic education as a parent, with her two children and husband of 15 years. She is passionate about teaching and has certifications in teaching special needs students and English for Speakers of Other Languages.
Professionally, Hernandez has been dedicated to education for 18 years, serving Broward County Public Schools. During this time, she taught at the elementary grade level, serviced schools as a literacy coach, and led schools as an assistant principal. She is dedicated to providing a unique and tailored educational experience that supports students in reaching their potential. She employs research-based and engaging learning activities in curriculum and academics to ensure that the school she leads meets all learners’ needs and prepares students for their future.
Her goal at Good Shepherd is to guide students in developing their intellectual and spiritual character and helping them find and nurture their God-given gifts and talents to share with the world.
Eric Palacio
Mary Help of Christians, Parkland
Palacio is an alumnus of Immaculate Conception School in Hialeah, which he attended since pre-K4, and Msgr. Pace High. He then earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami in computer information systems, a master’s in business administration from Florida International University, and a specialist degree in educational leadership from Barry University.
He began his career at Immaculate Conception, where he worked as director of technology as well as math and broadcasting teacher. He then served at Chaminade-Madonna College Prep in Hollywood, and most recently at St. Mark School in Southwest Ranches, where he was the assistant principal since 2017, leading the school through a “six-year journey of transformation” to becoming an Apple Distinguished School.
Palacio is passionate about infusing technology in the classroom and helping teachers to create cross curricular activities that truly take students on a deeper dive into the subject matter. Most importantly, he wants to ensure that students at his school think critically to help solve problems and better society through the lens of Catholic discipleship.
Heidi Suero
Nativity, Hollywood
Suero is proud to be a product of Catholic education in the Archdiocese of Miami, having attended both Holy Family in North Miami and St. Brendan High. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in political science/sociology from the University of Miami and holds a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Florida International University.
She began her career in education as a teacher assistant and later a third-grade teacher at Nativity. She also served as Nativity’s Math Team coach, Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops accreditation chairperson, and STREAM/curriculum coordinator. She has a passion for Catholic education and is looking forward to continuing the tradition of excellence at Nativity.
She and her husband have been married for 26 years and have three sons who attended Nativity and St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale.
Jorge Fleitas
St. Agnes Academy, Key Biscayne
A Cuban American, born and raised in Miami, Fleitas attended St. Theresa School in Coral Gables and Christopher Columbus High School in Miami. His father is a permanent deacon incardinated in the Archdiocese of Miami.
Fleitas holds an education degree from Arkansas State University, a bachelor’s in psychology from Florida State University, and a master’s in psychology from Carlos Albizu University in Miami. For eight years, he taught math and history at Columbus while also serving in the freshman guidance department. He then served as dean of students at Doctor Phillips High School in Orlando, as well as interim assistant principal, responsible for academic planning for nearly 4,000 students.
His most recent posting was as assistant principal of student affairs at Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers, where he was instrumental in helping the school earn the Apple Distinguished School recognition, one of only 12 in Florida and 600 worldwide. Fleitas also was instrumental in helping reignite the Catholic identity at Bishop Verot, where he introduced the innovative and internationally recognized House System, a dynamic, exciting, and proven program to create a positive climate and culture for students and staff while building character, relationships, and school spirit.
Fleitas and his wife, Angie, have two sons.
Jenna McIntosh
St. Anthony, Fort Lauderdale
Born and raised in South Florida, McIntosh is the proud product of two Archdiocese of Miami schools, St. David in Davie and St. Thomas Aquinas High in Fort Lauderdale. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in organizational learning and leadership. She also is certified in educational leadership, elementary education, mathematics (six through 12) and has ESOL and Gifted endorsements.
After teaching six years in the public school system, her faith and passion for Catholic education brought her back to the archdiocese, where she has been for the past 11 years. McIntosh taught fourth and fifth grade gifted, sixth through eighth grade math, and was most recently the STREAM coordinator and assistant principal at St. Anthony, where she helped lead them through STREAM certification in 2017, and Apple Distinguished School recognition in 2021. She looks forward to continuing to provide a rigorous education to the students of St. Anthony while fostering a strong sense of faith, innovation, service, and community.
Lisa Young
St. Gregory the Great, Plantation
Born and raised in South Florida, Young began her Catholic education journey after graduating with a degree in biology from Florida Atlantic University. She decided she wanted to teach science to middle school students in a Catholic school and in 1994 started teaching for the Archdiocese of Miami, wanting to inspire students to love science. In 2016, she earned a master’s in educational leadership from St. Thomas University. In 2017, she left the classroom to begin a career in Catholic educational leadership. At St. Gregory the Great School, she served as curriculum specialist for two years and became assistant principal in 2019. She is excited to begin her journey as interim principal of St. Gregory and is looking forward to working with the school community to carry out the mission of sharing faith, forming minds, and inspiring hearts.
Stephanie Paguaga
St. Lawrence, North Miami
Paguaga is a 2000 graduate of St. Timothy School in Miami who holds a doctorate degree in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University. She started at St. Lawrence School as a fifth-grade teacher in 2009 and has never taught anywhere else. She also is a volunteer religious education teacher for her parish. For the past five years, she has served at St. Lawrence as assistant principal.
“Catholic education has always been my calling. This is my vocation and I truly feel the Lord is using me as an instrument,” she said, adding that she is most excited to lead St. Lawrence School into its next chapter of greatness. “It is my goal to not only promote high-engaged learning environments within the classroom setting, but to also deepen the faith formation of all students and families at my school.” She is the mother of a 1-year-old son.
Lisette Reina-Naranjo
St. Michael the Archangel, Miami
Reina-Naranjo has been an educator for 35 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in special education with a specialization in learning disabilities and a master’s degree in diagnostic teaching, both from Florida International University. She has completed an additional 36 graduate credit hours in hearing impaired education.
St. Michael the Archangel Church and School have been a part of her life for over 50 years. She is an alumnus of the class of 1980, and her children are alumni of the class of 2010. During their years at St. Michael, she served as vice president and treasurer of the Home and School Association as well as religious education teacher. She and her late husband also ran St. Michael’s Boy Scout Pack 92 and Boy Scout Troop 92 for over 15 years. She is only the ninth principal of St. Michael and the first alumni to hold the position.
She is a believer in the value of a true Catholic education because “it not only provides a strong foundation in our beautiful Catholic faith and moral values, but also gives each child a sense of community and acceptance that cannot be found in secular schools.”
NEW FACES AT OFFICE OF SCHOOLS
There are two new faces at the archdiocesan Office of Catholic Schools:
• Brenda Cummings, formerly principal of St. Anthony School in Fort Lauderdale, is now associate superintendent for academics. Her areas of responsibility include federal programs, teacher observations, curriculum standards, curriculum materials, and teacher professional development.
• Gabriel Cambert, formerly technology manager at Blessed Trinity School in Miami Springs, is now director of continuous improvement. His responsibilities include elementary school assessments, accreditation by the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops, Rediker, Register Me Live, curriculum, inclusion/ESE, and educational technology.
