Editor’s note: Archbishop Thomas Wenski issued this statement after the Supreme Court announced its decision on Dobbs v. Jackson, which overturned its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion throughout the United States.
Today’s decision of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the fateful Roe v. Wade is certainly welcomed by all those who recognize that human life begins at conception and that this is a scientific and biological fact and not merely a religious belief or ideological theory. As such the unborn child should be welcomed in life and protected by law.
However, today’s decision does not outlaw abortion in the United States. But it would return decision-making about abortion policy to the people and their elected representatives. Even pro-choice Justice Ruth Ginsburg was no fan of the legal reasoning behind Roe v. Wade which many criticized as “the justices legislating from the bench.”
We hope that dismantling Roe will allow legislation protecting the unborn to move forward in our state legislatures and to survive constitutional challenges in the future.
Abortion too often is seen as the solution to an unforeseen problem, a fallback position if contraception failed or was not used. But abortion is no solution — and it is no right. It is a wrong, a grievous wrong that has prematurely ended the lives of more than 60 million souls in this country alone since 1973.
APPOINTMENTS
Archbishop Thomas Wenski has made the following appointments:
Effective June 27, 2022:
Father Nicholas R. Toledo to parochial vicar, St. John Neumann, Miami.
Effective July 6, 2022:
Father James Arriola to parochial vicar, Mother of Christ, Miami
Father Francisco García Fernández to parochial vicar, Our Lady of Lourdes, Miami.
Effective July 12, 2022:
Father Luis Flores to administrator, Sts. Peter and Paul, Miami.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.