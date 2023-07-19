Miami Unity Mass

Orielle Small, 10, Khloe Small, 12, and their grandmother, Kum Roy, read the Black Unity Prayer from the church bulletin at the conclusion of the Unity Mass sponsored by the archdiocese's Black Catholic Ministry, June 25, 2023.

 MARLENE QUARONI | FC
Nadine Shim recites the "Lord's Prayer" during the Unity Mass sponsored by the archdiocese's Black Catholic Ministry, June 25, 2023.
Monique Delancy claps to choir music during the Unity Mass sponsored by the archdiocese's Black Catholic Ministry, June 25, 2023.

MIAMI GARDENS  |  Black Catholic Ministry members celebrated Race Unity Day, which highlights racial harmony and understanding in the United States, with a Unity Mass at St. Philip Neri Church.

“The protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis during the summer of 2020 prompted Archdiocese of Miami Black Catholic Ministry members to ask Archbishop Thomas Wenski if he would celebrate an annual unity Mass in June to pray for an end to racism, gun violence and bigotry,” said Katrenia Reeves-Jackman, director of Black Catholic Ministry.

