MIAMI | Given dropping rates of COVID-19 infections in south Florida, the Archdiocese of Miami has announced an easing of mask rules for churches and schools in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties.
Effective the weekend of Nov. 6-7, 2021, the new rules allowed those who are vaccinated to attend Mass without wearing masks, although proof of vaccination is not required.
Effective Nov. 15, students in elementary schools who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks indoors. The school must receive proof of vaccination, however, or else proof of a positive PCR test received within the last six months.
It’s the latest tweak to a school policy issued in August and updated at the end of October. On Oct. 29, the policy added fully vaccinated teachers and students in seventh and eighth grades to the list of those who could remove their masks indoors. The reason: Children ages 12 thru 15 have been eligible for the COVID vaccine since May.
Masks have been optional for fully vaccinated students and teachers in Catholic high schools since the beginning of the academic year because the vaccine had been approved for ages 16 and older since December 2020.
The latest policy change came after the FDA, at the end of October, approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 through 11. For now, however, Catholic schools will continue to require masks for teachers of students in grades six and lower, regardless of vaccination status.
Masks continue to be required indoors for all teachers, staff and students who are not vaccinated as well as all “essential visitors and volunteers” in schools, regardless of vaccination status. Masks remain optional outdoors for everyone. Children under two years of age do not need to mask.
Public schools in Miami-Dade County made masks optional for all students, vaccinated or unvaccinated, effective Nov. 12. Broward schools did the same effective Nov. 20.
“I recognize that the policy of the archdiocese may differ from policies in local public-school districts and other educational institutions,” wrote Jim Rigg, archdiocesan superintendent of schools, in a Nov. 10 letter to parents. “As always, the archdiocese is led by the best interests of the health and wellbeing of the students and employees in our Catholic schools. Our policy was constructed based upon our unique needs, in consultation with our team of independent medical experts. Each school system must make their own decision based upon the needs of their own population.”
He added that “while current trends are improving, I once again encourage all eligible individuals to receive a vaccine.”
Archbishop Thomas Wenski made the same request when he announced the changes in Mass protocols in a letter sent to archdiocesan pastors Oct. 28. “We continue to encourage all to be vaccinated as this offers the best way of putting this pandemic behind us,” the archbishop wrote.
He also noted that “if the (COVID) numbers go in the opposite direction, we may have to reinstate some of these protocols.”
The tweaked rules for Mass-goers permit the distribution of worship aids such as missalettes but retain other requirements: social distancing among different households, the skipping of the Sign of Peace, the emptying of holy water fonts and the use of hand sanitizer by those entering the churches as well as those distributing Communion.
Also, other than at Mass, mask-wearing remains a requirement at all indoor parish gatherings, regardless of vaccination status.
In high schools, the weekly COVID testing for students in athletic teams ended Nov. 1. Only students who were vaccinated, or within 90 days of a documented COVID infection, could opt out of the testing.
“A number of positive cases were detected by that testing protocol,” said Sister Elizabeth Worley, archdiocesan chancellor for administration. “However, the transmission rate in the community is low enough that we can now omit that exercise.”
Social distancing and quarantine requirements for students traveling out of state or out of the country, or those who experience “a close contact” with a COVID-positive individual, or test positive for COVID, remain as outlined in the COVID protocol issued Aug. 15, 2021.
“Please note that, while this is good news, it is important that COVID-related protocols remain in our Catholic schools for the protection of all students and employees,” Rigg wrote in his Oct. 29 letter to parents. “These protocols include such practices as masking for unvaccinated individuals, social distancing, etc. Likewise, we will continue to closely monitor COVID trends and may need to reintroduce more restrictive practices if trends worsen.
“Perhaps most crucially,” he added, “it is very important that all eligible individuals receive a vaccine. While vaccinations are not required for attendance or employment at a Catholic school, we highly encourage you to receive a vaccination if you have not already done so.”
Read the Guidance
• Download Archbishop Thomas Wenski’s Oct. 28, 2021 letter to pastors at https://bit.ly/mia_wenski_covid_mass_nov.
• Download Superintendent Jim Rigg’s Nov. 10, 2021 letter to parents at https://bit.ly/mia_COVID_parentletter_nov10.
• Download the updated guidance for elementary schools at https://bit.ly/mia_COVID_Nov15_elemschools.
• Download the updated guidance for high schools at https://bit.ly/mia_covid_Nov15_highschools.
